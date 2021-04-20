AI in the construction Market Size to Reach USD 2638.53 million by 2030

Global AI in the construction market is estimated to exceed USD 2638.53 million by 2030 from USD 406 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 18.94% during the forecast period i.e. 2020-2030. As per their study, the market is anticipated to grow on the back of rising demand for AI-based solutions and platforms, the need for more security measures at construction sites, and the AI’s ability to reduce production costs. Artificial Intelligence has been very beneficial to the construction industry in recent years, particularly in pre-construction phases such as planning and design, allowing for advanced capabilities in building information modeling and generative design. Furthermore, major developments in surveillance, monitoring, and maintenance systems that use AI capabilities to predict and warn of adverse circumstances are increasingly increasing the role of AI-based technology in the construction sector.

Designers, engineers, and architects spend many hours working on building design regularly. The process of generating design variations and testing architectural statics and other building criteria (e.g. compliance with building codes, meeting all practical specifications, etc.) is especially time-consuming. There are several examples of projects that fall due to inaccurate planning, particularly in large construction projects such as infrastructure buildings. This is where generative design, an exploration process based on AI technology, comes into play. An AI-based system, with access to a database of many previously built building plans, can develop alternative designs based on the knowledge gained from the database plans. Designers and engineers may simply insert design objectives into the generative design software along with parameters such as spatial specifications, efficiency, materials, cost constraints, and many more. The program, allowed by AI, then explores all possible permutations of a solution, creating alternative designs that meet all of the requirements previously stated.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-442

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global AI in Construction Market: Key Players

IBM Corporation

Dassault Systems SE

Building System Planning Inc.

Doxel Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Volvo AB

Komatsu Ltd.

io Inc.

Others

Global AI in Construction Market: Segments

Machine Learning & Deep Learning segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-2030

Risk management segment to grow with the fastest CAGR during 2020-2030

Global AI in the construction market is segmented by application into Project Management, Risk Management, Field Management, Supply Chain Management, Schedule Management, and Others. Among these, the risk management segment is witnessed to hold the largest market share in 2019 owing to the ability of artificial intelligence solutions to identify potential risks and fraud. Such risks may be related to quality, safety, time, or even costs.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-442

Global AI in Construction Market:

Drivers and Restraints

Prevent Cost Overruns

Most megaprojects go over budget despite employing the best project teams. Artificial Neural Networks are used on projects to predict cost overruns based on factors such as project size, contract type, and the competence level of project managers. Historical data such as planned start and end dates are used by predictive models to envision realistic timelines for future projects. AI helps staff remotely access real-life training material which helps them enhance their skills and knowledge quickly. This reduces the time taken to onboard new resources onto projects. As a result, project delivery is expedited.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/ai-in-construction-market/442

Market report on global AI in the construction market also consists of the following analysis:

AI in Construction Market Segments

By Technology Machine Learning & Deep Learning Normal Language Processing (NLP)

By Application Project Management Risk Management Field Management Supply Chain Management Schedule Management Others

By Deployment On-premises Cloud

By Region North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-442

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

1655 Market St,

Philadelphia,

PA 19103, USA

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com

Follow us

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube