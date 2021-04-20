AI in Banking Market Size, Share and Major Industry Players and Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

A key driving factor includes growing demand for advanced tools to enhance customer experience in the banking sector. Increasing demand for solutions to simplify banking operations is expected to further fuel growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) market growth during the forecast period. Rising capital venture investment in artificial intelligence (AI) companies is also expected to propel global AI in banking market growth. The high cost of artificial intelligence-driven solutions is expected to hamper growth of the global artificial intelligence (AI) in banking market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global AI in Banking market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global AI in Banking market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global AI in Banking market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global AI in Banking market.

Highlight significant trends of the global AI in Banking market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global AI in Banking market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global AI in Banking market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Baidu, Inc., Comply Advantage Ltd, and Interactions LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global AI in banking market on the basis of component, technology, application, solution, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Service Hardware Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Natural Language Processing Deep Learning & Machine Learning Computer Vision Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Customer Service Back Office Financial Advisory Compliance & Security Risk Management Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Customer Behavior Analytics Data Analytics & Visualization Fraud Detection Customer Relationship Management Chatbot Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



