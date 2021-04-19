Worldwide Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market 2021 With Market Size, Growth Till 2027

The percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market was valued at US$1,474.28 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$3,964.75 millionby2027; it is expected to grow ata CAGR of 13.5% during2020–2027.
The product segment of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is segmented into intra-aortic balloon pumps, VA-extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and short-term ventricular assist devices. The intra-aortic balloon pumps segment held the largest share of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market, by product segment, in 2019. The short-term ventricular assist devices segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Additionally, the use of IABP is likely to be more prevalent in the coming years, and advancements in the technology of these pumps can prove useful to assess the effectiveness of acute interventions that are likely to increase the demand for these products.
The growth of the market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases; however, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on medical device industry and high cost of products and procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market – ByProduct
- Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps
- VA-Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO)
- Oxygenators
- Short-Term Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)
- Impella
- Tandem Heart
Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support DevicesMarket – By EndUser
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices– By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East &Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America (SAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of SAM
Company Profiles
- Medtronic
- Getinge AB
- Teleflex Incorporated
- LivanovaPlc (Cardiacassist, Inc.).
- Abiomed
- Eurosets
- Berlin Heart
- Jarvik Heart, Inc.
- CardioBridge GmbH
What the report features:-
- Global analysis of Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.
- Forecast and analysis of Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027
- Forecast and analysis of Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends And Market Outlook
- Market Share And Market Size
- Opportunities And Customer Analysis
- Product Pricing Research
Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:
- Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Study Coverage:It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.
- Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.
- Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.
- Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.
