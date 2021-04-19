Worldwide Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market 2021 With Market Size, Growth Till 2027

The percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market was valued at US$1,474.28 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$3,964.75 millionby2027; it is expected to grow ata CAGR of 13.5% during2020–2027.

The product segment of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market is segmented into intra-aortic balloon pumps, VA-extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and short-term ventricular assist devices. The intra-aortic balloon pumps segment held the largest share of the percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market, by product segment, in 2019. The short-term ventricular assist devices segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Additionally, the use of IABP is likely to be more prevalent in the coming years, and advancements in the technology of these pumps can prove useful to assess the effectiveness of acute interventions that are likely to increase the demand for these products.

The growth of the market is attributed to a few key driving factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases; however, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on medical device industry and high cost of products and procedures are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market – ByProduct

Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps

VA-Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Oxygenators

Short-Term Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) Impella Tandem Heart



Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support DevicesMarket – By EndUser

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices– By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East &Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of SAM



Company Profiles



Medtronic

Getinge AB

Teleflex Incorporated

LivanovaPlc (Cardiacassist, Inc.).

Abiomed

Eurosets

Berlin Heart

Jarvik Heart, Inc.

CardioBridge GmbH

