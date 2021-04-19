Wireless Access Point Market Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis 2025

Wireless access point (WAP) is a computer networking device that allows a wireless compliant device and wired network to connect through a wireless standard such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Generally a WAP is connected to a router with the help of a wire as a standalone device. A wireless access points act as a central receiver and transmitter of wireless radio signals. It is also used extensively to support various public internet hotspots along with other business networks where a large spaces and buildings need wireless coverage for allowing people to work anywhere in the premises while remaining connected to the same network. In case of cellular networking, the term base station is used to refer a wireless access point. The global wireless access point market is expected to experience a rapid growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to its increasing adoption across various commercial sectors.

In order to prove an exhaustive and detailed analysis of the market, the global wireless access point market has been segmented on the basis of product type and end user. Based on different types of wireless access point available in the market, the market has been classified into routers, independent access point and dependent access point. In addition, data related to application of wireless access point across different end user segments including commercial and residential is also provided in this report. Moreover, cross sectional analysis of different product type and end use segment across different regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle-East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America is also highlighted in this report.

Increasing adoption of cloud computing across the globe is one of the key factor anticipated to boost the demand of wireless access point during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In order to eliminate the investment required for various storage hardware and different physical infrastructure, most the enterprises are inclining towards cloud computing as a part of their cost saving initiatives. This in turn is anticipated to trigger the demand of cloud router in order to keep the cloud network and premises network in synchronization. In addition, rising need of improving the connectivity infrastructure across various commercial sector is also anticipated to boost the demand of wireless access point in the coming years for providing a constant connection across various verticals.

Among the different product type, router segment held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the coming years. Increasing adoption of routers in various commercial sectors for providing stable network connection across the premises in order to increase workforce mobility is the most important factor attributed to the segments growing market.

On the other hand, commercial sector generated the highest revenue in the global wireless access point market in 2016. Increasing dependency of large scale enterprises and various information technology professionals on cloud services such as Google apps, Microsoft Office 365 and SAP is predicted to increase the demand for high bandwidth connection, which in turn is expected to an increase in the adoption of 802.11ac WLAN devices.

Geographically, North America led the global wireless access point market in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominating position in the coming eight years. Huge concentration of wireless access point manufacturers in this region coupled with Initiatives taken by the government for providing access to high speed internet across various educational institute is the primary factor responsible for the growing demand of wireless access point in this region. In 2014, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) provided USD 1.5 billion with a view to support deployment of WLAN across various libraries and educational institutes.