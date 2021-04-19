Whole Life Insurance Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2014-2027

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Whole Life Insurance market.

Whole Life Insurance is a life insurance policy which is guaranteed to remain in force for theinsured’s entire lifetime, provided required premiums are paid, or to the maturity date.

Major Participators Landscape

These market players enjoyed broad industry coverage, outstanding operational ability, and strong financial resources. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, brand extension, and the introduction of new brands to cater to the preferences of consumers. Some of them will be endowed with vital future while others will show a weak growth during the prospective timeframe.

Major market participators covered in our report are:

Legal & General

Prudential Financial

Zurich Financial Services

CPIC

AIG

Travelers

Nippon Life Insurance

Aviva

Whole Life Insurance Application Abstract

The Whole Life Insurance is commonly used into:

Agency

Brokers

Bancassurance

Digital & Direct Channels

By Type:

Non-participating Whole Life

Participating Whole Life

Other

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Whole Life Insurance Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Whole Life Insurance Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Whole Life Insurance Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Whole Life Insurance Market in Major Countries

7 North America Whole Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Whole Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Whole Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Whole Life Insurance Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

​Target Audience:

Whole Life Insurance manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Whole Life Insurance

Whole Life Insurance industry associations

Product managers, Whole Life Insurance industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Whole Life Insurance potential investors

Whole Life Insurance key stakeholders

Whole Life Insurance end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Report Spotlights

Detailed overview of market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

