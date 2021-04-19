Whole Exome Sequencing Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Whole Exome Sequencing market.
Key global participants in the Whole Exome Sequencing market include:
PerkinElmer Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
10x Genomics
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
GENEWIZ, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
BGI
Application Outline:
Correlation Research of Normal Human
Mendelian Disease and Rare Syndrome Gene Discovery
By type
Agilent HaloPlex
QXT
Illumina TruSeq Exome
Roche Nimblegen SeqCap
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Whole Exome Sequencing Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Whole Exome Sequencing Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Whole Exome Sequencing Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Whole Exome Sequencing Market in Major Countries
7 North America Whole Exome Sequencing Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Whole Exome Sequencing Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Whole Exome Sequencing Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Whole Exome Sequencing Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Whole Exome Sequencing Market Intended Audience:
– Whole Exome Sequencing manufacturers
– Whole Exome Sequencing traders, distributors, and suppliers
– Whole Exome Sequencing industry associations
– Product managers, Whole Exome Sequencing industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
– Market Research and consulting firms
Report Spotlights
Detailed overview of market
Changing market dynamics in the industry
In-depth market segmentation
Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
Recent industry trends and developments
Competitive landscape
Strategies of key players and products offered
Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
A neutral perspective on market performance
Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints
