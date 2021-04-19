US Isolation Gown Market Growth (2019-2027) and Analysis ,Forecast (2020-2025) by Product Revenue and Type

Isolation gowns are used to protect health care workers’ arms and exposed body areas and prevent contamination of clothing with blood, body fluids and other potentially infectious material.

Outbreak of Covid-19 Effect, has become the driving factor for the demand for isolation gowns has increased tremendously. The demand created is so high that many of the industry players have invested in the production of PPE kits. Furthermore, few well-known brands in the fashion and textile industry have also started bulk production of PPE kits including isolation gowns.

Increasing investment by market players and other industries has generated lots of opportunities for the isolation gowns market.

Major Players: Key players in the market includes Ralph Lauren, Petoskey Plastics, LynkTrac Technologies, LLC, PPE Plus Corp, PPE Direct Quote, PZero Innovations Inc., ORTX Logistical Services, LLC

News: In September 2020- Ralph Lauren provides 250,000 face masks and 25,000 isolation gowns. Ralph

Lauren is peding support of its teams, partners and communities across the world. The fashion house is also donating $10 million to various subsidiaries, including the WHO.

Request for Sample PDF : https://orianemarketresearch.com/Research_methodology/reportId/27344

Mar 21, 2020, Petoskey Plastics, a Northern Michigan manufacturing company, has worked with McLaren Health Care to develop and approve a prototype for a hospital isolationgown. Isolation gowns are used to protect health care workers’ arms and exposed body areas and prevent contamination of clothing with blood, body fluids and other potentially infectious material.

Aug 2020-HS Manufacturing, LLC, a division of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Company (“HSM”), and leading supplier of components for the furniture and bedding industries, has made an emergency capital investment in equipment to produce protective facemasks and medical gowns for healthcare personnel on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Efforts began this week at three of Hickory Springs’ North Carolina facilities to support the nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment across the country. Most of the initial supply is committed to public and private regional medical providers in the Southeast U.S. with plans to increase production capacity to serve greater U.S. demand.

For more detailed insights click on the below link: https://orianemarketresearch.com/healthcare/us-isolation-gown-market-growth

Isolation Gown Market segmentation, By Product Type it includes Disposable and Reusable.The reusable is gaining the highest CAGR in the upcoming years. By Distribution Channel Direct Sales, Retail Pharmacy and Online. By Certification it has AAMI level 1 Isolation gown, AAMI level 2 Isolation gown, AAMI level 3 Isolation gown, and AAMI level 4 Isolation gown.

AAMI level 2 Isolation gown was in great demand in the year 2020 whereas in the forecast years AAMI level 4 Isolation gown will be dominating the other 3 levels.

By End User it has been Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals and Clinics.

By region:

It has North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico etc.). U.S. hospitals established conventional isolation procedures at the turn of the last century. From Isolation techniques have conventionally been used to minimize the spread of infections by controlling or eliminating infectious agents and reservoirs, interrupting the transmission cycle, and protecting susceptible patients. Further North America is dominating the market in the 2020 due to the increase the coronavirus and other diseases. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified that nearly 1.7 million hospitalized patients acquire HCAIs while being treated for other health issues and that more than 98,000 patients died due to these annually.

For TOC please click on below link: https://orianemarketresearch.com/Research_methodology/reportId/27344

The final report covers the below question:

What are the trending technologies in the US Isolation Gowns Market?

What are the strategies adopted by the market players to invest in future?

What is the expected growth in the forecast period?

What will be the major acquisition and mergers?

How the segments will grow in the forecast period and how the CAGR will contribute ?

Get Full Report here: https://orianemarketresearch.com/healthcare/us-isolation-gown-market-growth

Get Sample Report here: https://orianemarketresearch.com/Request_sample_report/reportId/27344

For more information contact @ www.orianemarketresearch.com