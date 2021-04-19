The 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Report (2020-2027): Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Forecasts

The 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) companies during the forecast period.

Key global participants in the 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) market include:

Basf

Toronto Research Chemicals

Merck

SANKYO CHEMICAL

Revolvy

Ashland

Spectrum Chemical

1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Application Abstract

The 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) is commonly used into:

PBT (Polybutylene terephthalate) Resin Raw Material

Polyurethane Resin Raw Material

Other Polyester Raw Materials

On the basis of products, the various types include:

Purity 99.5% Type

Purity 99.6% Type

Purity 99.7% Type

Purity 99.8% Type

Purity 99.9% Type

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market in Major Countries

7 North America 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Key Regions Overview

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) Market Report: Intended Audience

1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG)

1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

What Information does this report contain?

The report covers the prediction and analysis of the global 1,4 Butylene Glycol (1,4BG) market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes drivers and constraints that affect market growth.

Discussed details about market opportunities.

The assessments for the regional market layout characteristics in the world.

The report includes detailed company profiles for prominent market participants.

