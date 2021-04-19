Surface Disinfectant Market Is Expected To Peak Demand With Featuring Expert Panel 2020 – 2030

Global Surface Disinfectant Market to surpass USD 1321.98 million by 2030 from USD 778 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 8.54 % in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Surface Disinfectant is experiencing an escalating demand from the healthcare sector due to the rising occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing geriatric population, and growing surgical procedures. Also, the demand for innovative products is anticipated to propel the surface disinfectants market growth. The manufacturers of surface disinfectants are highly adopting modern technologies to introduce innovative products. Moreover, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the market further.
Surface disinfectant is a chemical product applied to surfaces or objects to eliminate or kill pathogens and bacteria so that they are no longer capable of transmitting infective particles. Surface disinfectants are composed of several chemicals including hydrogen peroxide, formaldehyde, alcohol, glutaraldehyde, and quaternary ammonium Surface disinfectant is primarily used to clean washrooms, tiles, and floors. It is also utilized to sanitize kitchen countertop owing to raw foods like fish and meat which contains pathogens that can transmit infectious diseases. Surface disinfectants are considered a vital part of infection prevention activities and are often employed in hospitals, households, hospitality, and the food and beverages sector.
Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Key Players
- 3M Group
- Reckitt Benckiser Group llc
- Proctor & Gamble
- The Clorox Company
- STERIS Plc
- Ecolab
- Lanxess AG
- Neogen Corp.
- Dupont
- Cantel Medical
- Johnson & Johnson
- Diversey, Inc.
- CarroLLClean
- Metrex Research
- LLC
- Whiteley Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Segments
Liquid segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30
Global Surface Disinfectant market is segmented by type into Liquids, Wipes, Spray. Liquids, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 owing to their wide usage for cleaning floors, walls, and kitchen countertops. Liquid disinfectants are considered ideal to remove infectious pathogenic organisms namely Salmonella and E. coli. Product innovation such as the development of improved fragrances and colors is likely to fuel the consumption of liquid surface disinfectants. Moreover, they are cost-effective and are highly used in clinics and hospitals to protect patients from infectious microorganisms.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing incidences of Hospital- Associated Infections (HAI)
Surface disinfectants constitute an integral component in preventing hospital-associated infections (HAIs). These infections are caused by bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens and include central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), surgical site infections (SSI), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP), Hospital-acquired Pneumonia (HAP), and Clostridium difficile infections (CDI). Furthermore, rising healthcare expenses, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are expected to escalate the consumption of surface disinfectants.
Restraint
Environmental and health issues
Surface disinfectants consist of a wide range of chemicals such as acetic acid, peroxides, and hypochlorite which are toxic to human health as well as for the environment. The improper use of these disinfectants can lead to environmental hazards and be harmful to patients exposed to them. These factors are estimated to impede the surface disinfectant market growth in the coming years.
Global Surface Disinfectant Market report also contains analysis on:
Surface Disinfectant Market Segments:
- By Composition
- Alcohols
- Chlorine Compounds
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Hydrogen Peroxide
- Others
- By Type
- Liquids
- Wipes
- Spray
- By Application
- In-house Surfaces,
- Instrument Disinfection and
- Others
- By End-User
- Healthcare
- Hospitality
- Food & Beverage
- Residential
- Others
