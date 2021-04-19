Surface Disinfectant Market Is Expected To Peak Demand With Featuring Expert Panel 2020 – 2030

Global Surface Disinfectant Market to surpass USD 1321.98 million by 2030 from USD 778 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 8.54 % in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Surface Disinfectant is experiencing an escalating demand from the healthcare sector due to the rising occurrence of hospital-acquired infections, increasing geriatric population, and growing surgical procedures. Also, the demand for innovative products is anticipated to propel the surface disinfectants market growth. The manufacturers of surface disinfectants are highly adopting modern technologies to introduce innovative products. Moreover, the growing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the market further.

Surface disinfectant is a chemical product applied to surfaces or objects to eliminate or kill pathogens and bacteria so that they are no longer capable of transmitting infective particles. Surface disinfectants are composed of several chemicals including hydrogen peroxide, formaldehyde, alcohol, glutaraldehyde, and quaternary ammonium Surface disinfectant is primarily used to clean washrooms, tiles, and floors. It is also utilized to sanitize kitchen countertop owing to raw foods like fish and meat which contains pathogens that can transmit infectious diseases. Surface disinfectants are considered a vital part of infection prevention activities and are often employed in hospitals, households, hospitality, and the food and beverages sector.

Request Free Sample Copy Research Report @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-449

Free Sample Includes:

Market size & share analysis

Top market players with sales, revenue, and business strategies analysis

Market growth drivers and restraints

Market opportunities & challenges

Research methodology

(Get Sample Report within 12hrs with Covid-19 Impact Analysis)

Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Key Players

3M Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group llc

Proctor & Gamble

The Clorox Company

STERIS Plc

Ecolab

Lanxess AG

Neogen Corp.

Dupont

Cantel Medical

Johnson & Johnson

Diversey, Inc.

CarroLLClean

Metrex Research

LLC

Whiteley Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Global Surface Disinfectant Market: Segments

Liquid segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Surface Disinfectant market is segmented by type into Liquids, Wipes, Spray. Liquids, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 owing to their wide usage for cleaning floors, walls, and kitchen countertops. Liquid disinfectants are considered ideal to remove infectious pathogenic organisms namely Salmonella and E. coli. Product innovation such as the development of improved fragrances and colors is likely to fuel the consumption of liquid surface disinfectants. Moreover, they are cost-effective and are highly used in clinics and hospitals to protect patients from infectious microorganisms.

Download Free PDF Report Brochure@ https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-449

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing incidences of Hospital- Associated Infections (HAI)

Surface disinfectants constitute an integral component in preventing hospital-associated infections (HAIs). These infections are caused by bacterial, viral, and fungal pathogens and include central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSI), surgical site infections (SSI), catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI), Ventilator-associated Pneumonia (VAP), Hospital-acquired Pneumonia (HAP), and Clostridium difficile infections (CDI). Furthermore, rising healthcare expenses, the growing geriatric population, and the increasing number of surgical procedures are expected to escalate the consumption of surface disinfectants.

Restraint

Environmental and health issues

Surface disinfectants consist of a wide range of chemicals such as acetic acid, peroxides, and hypochlorite which are toxic to human health as well as for the environment. The improper use of these disinfectants can lead to environmental hazards and be harmful to patients exposed to them. These factors are estimated to impede the surface disinfectant market growth in the coming years.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/reports/surface-disinfectant-market/449

Global Surface Disinfectant Market report also contains analysis on:

Surface Disinfectant Market Segments:

By Composition Alcohols Chlorine Compounds Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Hydrogen Peroxide Others

By Type Liquids Wipes Spray

By Application In-house Surfaces, Instrument Disinfection and Others

By End-User Healthcare Hospitality Food & Beverage Residential Others



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-449

About us

Fatpos Global stands for “Failures Are The Pillar of Success”. We are a rapidly-growing global management consulting, advisory, and market research services provider that aims to aid businesses with bold decisions that help them embrace change for their sustainable growth. With the help of our experts and industry veterans and their years of expertise across different industry verticals, we aid businesses with solutions that help in their efficient decision making and Developing executable strategies. With a vibrant ecosystem of robust digital innovation and a vision for the delivery of management consulting, advisory, and market research services and solutions in better, faster, and transformational growth strategies, we thrive to enable our extraordinary thought leadership processes into our services with the equitable analytical tools and experiences that help us make our clients achieve their goals turn into a reality

Contact us

Fatpos Global

United Kingdom

275 New North Road, Islington Suite 1275

London, N1 7AA, UK

+1 (484) 775 0523

info@fatposglobal.com