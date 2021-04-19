Street and Roadway Lighting Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size, Demand, Development Strategy, Future Trends

Street and Roadway Lighting market research report helps a lot to businesses by giving an insightful market data and information to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. The report comprises of CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027, historic data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Street and Roadway Lighting report is a perfect window to the industry which explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. Such report is a key to achieve the new horizon of success.

Global street and roadway lighting market is to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Street lights are the lights used on the roadsides to provide light on the roads. Street lighting is an important element for road maintenance that allows people to continue on the highway securely. Street lighting systems don’t ever bring the same daylight appearance, but will provide enough light for individuals to see substantial objects attempted to cross the street. Street lighting plays a major role in decreasing the threat of night-time accidents.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Street and Roadway Lighting market including: Virtual Extension, CIMCON Lighting, Inc., AGC Lighting, Electrolite Fitting & Equipments., Cree Lighting., SpecGrade LED, LEDVANCE GmbH., SKYLER TEK dba SKYLER LED Lighting, Zhongshan Ledcent Optoelectronics Technology Co.,Ltd amongst others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to assess the strengths and weaknesses of the key players engaged in the Street and Roadway Lighting market. Moreover, the report undertakes an elaborate examination of drivers and constraints operating in the market. The report also evaluated the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Street and Roadway Lighting market segments and regions.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Street and Roadway Lighting industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business. For the purpose of this study, the report includes major players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cree, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Eaton, OSRAM GmbH, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC., Hubbell., Dongguan Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd., Thorn, LED ROADWAY LIGHTING LTD, Syska,

Segmentation: Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market

By Lighting Type

Conventional Lighting

Smart Lighting Communication Technology Wired Technology Wireless Technology



By Light Source

LEDs

Fluorescent Lights

HID Lamps Mercury Vapor Lamps (MVL) High-Pressure Sodium (HPS) Lamps Metal Halides and Induction Lamps



By Wattage Type

Less Than 50W

Between 50W and 150W

More Than 150W

By End User

Highways

Street and Roadways

Others Bridges Tunnels



By Offering

Hardware Lights and Bulbs Luminaires Control Systems

Software

Services Pre-Installation Design and Installation Post-Installation Maintenance and Support



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Street and Roadway Lighting Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Revenue and Share by Players

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Street and Roadway Lighting Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Street and Roadway Lighting Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type

10.2 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Forecast by Type

10.3 On-Premise Revenue Growth Rate

10.4 Cloud-Based Revenue Growth Rate

11 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Street and Roadway Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application

11.2 Street and Roadway Lighting Market Forecast by Application

11.3 Small and Medium Enterprises Revenue Growth

11.4 Large Enterprises Revenue Growth

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

To Continue…..

