Savory Ingredients Market to reach $11.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.70%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Savory Ingredients Market by Source, Type, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global savory ingredients market size was valued at $7.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly 38.5% share of the savory ingredients market. The growth in value sales for ingredients is attributable to surge in demand for different savory ingredients, which impart enhanced taste. Thus, increase in willingness of customers for different types of natural tastes in food & beverages is expected to fuel the demand for savory ingredients market.

The food industry has been evolving in terms of innovations and demand. Manufacturers are focusing on key innovations that cater to the requirements of their target consumers. Increase in awareness toward health and wellness has been witnessed among people residing in developed as well as developing countries. This has resulted in increased demand for various types of special savory ingredients made using organic products. Thus, savory ingredients market trends are gaining increased traction among food & beverage manufacturers, which significantly drives the growth of the global market. Emerging economies exhibit high growth potential, , as they are untapped.

With increased demand for organic and natural products, manufacturers are adapting innovative approaches such as reduce costs and increase cost predictability. For instance, manufacturers have replaced common functional savory ingredients such butter, oil, cream, and vegetable pulp to optimize costs, without changing the taste, texture, shelf life, or visual appeal of savory products. In addition, Ingredion Incorporated used starch formulation for manufacturing savory ingredients and improve yield, quality of product, and shelf life. Thus, such innovation are expected to boost the market growth during savory ingredients market analysis.

Non-member nations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) comprise more than 80% of the global population; yet consume less than 60% of world’s food consumption. The emerging economies are estimated to constitute a population of more than 60% of today’s global population of the middle class by 2020. Surge in disposable income acts as a major driving force of the global market, for instance, in China, around 3 million households had a disposable income of around $10,000 in 2,000, which increased to 60 million in 2012. This number is expected to exceed 230 million by 2020. Thus, rise in demand from developing economies significantly drives the savory ingredients market growth.

Upsurge in working population has led to high demand for conventional food, packaged food, and ready-to-eat food due to busy & hectic schedule. These foods are designed for ease of consumption such as shelf-stable products, refrigerated or frozen products, and dry mixes, as they require minimal preparation. Furthermore, savory ingredients are flavor enhancers, which alter the flavors of food products during processing to improve the quality and shelf life. In addition, these food additives help in enhancing the aroma, flavor, and taste of food products. Thus, due the benefits associated with savory ingredients, they are increasingly used in ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products, which augments the growth of the global savory ingredients market.

Studies have shown the adverse effects of aforementioned chemicals synthesized ingredients such as monosodium glutamate (MSG) lead to obesity and metabolic disorders. Artificial ingredients cause numerous problems, such as dizziness, nervous system depression, chest pain, fatigue, allergies, headaches, brain damage, nausea, and seizures. Some flavors can lead to tumors, genetic defects, and bladder cancer. These factors together hamper the global market growth. Thus, different governments across the globe have set up regulatory guidelines to regulate the flavor market. Such regulations, especially in Europe and North America, have led to sluggish growth of the savory ingredients market forecast.

Key Findings Of The Study

The key companies profiled in the savory ingredients industry include Archer Daniels Midland, Kerry Group PLC,, Tate & Lyle, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., AngelYeast Co., Ltd, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Givaudan S.A., Symrise AG, and ABF Ingredients.

