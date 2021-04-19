Sales of Corn Oil Market the globe will reach roughly US$ 3,500 Mn by end of 2022

A moderate expansion has been estimated for the global corn oil market over the forecast period (2017-2022), according to a new study published by Fact.MR. Corn oil has been increasingly adopted as feedstock for biodiesel production, and used for producing hydrogenated oil. Revenues from sales of corn oil across the globe will reach roughly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Several regulatory authorities have imposed stricter rules in order to lower the carbon footprint. This has propelled demand for biofuels across the globe, which in turn is estimated to drive demand for corn oil. Corn oil finds cooking as one of the major applications, coupled with textile production, pharmaceutical preparations, soap manufacturing, and paints. Corn oil processors are now concentrating more on blending with olive oil, and rice bran oil, which provides recommended levels of polyunsaturated as well as monounsaturated fatty acids. This ensures excellent stability in taste and flavor of food. Leading players in the global corn oil market are tapping into corn producing places for increasing their productivity and gaining higher profits.

Spotlight on high quality products of food has initiated R&D activities for developing and promoting healthy food supply. Quality of product has become crucial in agricultural sector. With its number of health benefits, corn oil is gaining popularity among consumers and manufacturers since recent past. Corn oil is an indispensable value added product when derived from the remnants of the embryo/germ, and extraction of starch from the kernel’s endosperm. Extraction of corn oil is expected to enhance the economic as well as the commercial value of discarded embryo. Corn oil possesses various therapeutic properties, and so is vulnerable for numerous applications. These factors will influence growth of the global market for corn oil in the near future.

