Rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare costs is anticipated to drive the market for digital therapeutics to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn with a CAGR of 20.8% by 2025 | Propeller Health, Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, Fitbit, Inc.

The digital therapeutics market is expected to reach US$ 8,941.1 Mn by 2025 from US$ 1,993.2 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 20.8% forecast to 2025.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Digital Therapeutics Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The global digital therapeutics market is expected to grow in the coming years, owing to the rising pressure on healthcare providers to reduce healthcare cost in the market. The fiscal pressure and patent cliffs compel healthcare providers to cut on drug prices, encourage the use of generics and scale back the reimbursement.

Key companies Included in Digital Therapeutics Market:- Propeller Health, CANARY HEALTH, Noom, Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Proteus Digital Health, WellDoc, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and MANGO HEALTH

DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Diseases

Smoking Cessation

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Other Applications

By Distribution Channel

Patients

Providers

Payers

Employers

Scope of Digital Therapeutics Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Digital Therapeutics Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Digital Therapeutics Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Digital Therapeutics Market – Market Landscape Digital Therapeutics Market – Global Analysis Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis– by Treatment Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Digital Therapeutics Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Digital Therapeutics Market Digital Therapeutics Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Digital Therapeutics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Digital Therapeutics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

