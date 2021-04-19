Rice Seeds Market Business Opportunity to 2027

The global rice seeds market accounted for US$ 5,506.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,036.0 Mn by 2027.

Under the hybridization technique segment, the two-line system segment accounted for the largest share in the global rice seed market. The two-line hybrids have the matching level of heterosis as three-line hybrids, but they differ from each other in the technique process. In two-line hybrids, the male parent is not restricted by restorer genes, which is not the case in three-line hybrids. In comparison to three-line hybrids, the two-line hybrids are superior in quality, yield, and resistance. Some of the advantages of two-line hybrids include no requirement of maintainer lines, the broad parental choice for developing heterotic hybrids, and no adverse effects from the sterile cytoplasm.

With a rising world population, the demand for rice to meet the requirements of the growing food consumption is anticipated to elevate in the coming years. However, due to the availability of limited water and land resources, the rise in rice production poses a challenge for farmers. An alternative to address this issue is to raise the productivity of rice seeds. In the past few years, rice productivity is either stagnated or declined in some regions of the world, mostly due to marginal improvements in the potential of rice yield. The development of hybrid seeds is known to offer a solution for countries to augment rice productivity and to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production.

Market Segmentation:

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Type

Open Pollinated Variety

Hybrid

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Grain Size

Long Grain

Medium Grain

Short Grain

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Hybridization Technique

Two-Line System

Three-Line System

Global Rice Seeds Market – By Treatment

Treated

Untreated

The increasing technological progressions in the field of molecular biology, biotechnology, and genomics have led to substantial improvements in hybrid rice breeding. In addition to this, the ongoing research and development investments and rising trend of public-private partnership (PPP) in the field of hybrid rice seed production have further led to increased adoption of hybrid seeds, especially among the commercial farmers. These factors are responsible to drive the demand for hybrid seeds during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

