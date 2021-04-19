Release Agents Market 2021-2027 Industry Trend and Demands Research Report

Global Release Agents Market – Scope of the Report

A release agent is a chemical that is used to prevent other materials from bonding to surfaces. The release agent is applied to the contact surfaces of the mold before casting or molding to prevent excessive adhesion between the mold and the finished part. These agents are generally based on silicone, oils, or soapy surfactants with numerous unique food-grade formulations for using in the food processing industry. Release agents are usually used in a variety of applications such as concrete casting, plastic molding, fiberglass molding, and papermaking.

The global release agents market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application and form. Based on ingredient, the market is segmented into vegetable oils, emulsifiers, wax & wax esters, antioxidants and other ingredients. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into bakery products, confectionery products, processed meat and others applications. On the basis of the form the market is segmented into liquid and solid.

To comprehend global Release Agents market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

