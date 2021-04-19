Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Marine Pipes Market in Foreseeable Future

Global Marine Pipes Market Overview

Marine pipes are specifically designed pipes made from special metals that can withstand the harsh conditions of seawater, used for operations on ships as well as in offshore systems. Marine transportation is the most preferred mode of transportation for goods shipment and passenger transport which is a huge growth factor for the marine pipes market. The increasing seaborne trade, rising focus on navies across the globe is expected to support growth of the global marine pipes market.

The marine pipes market has seen a recent surge with increasing demand from the shipping and logistics companies expanding their marine transportation. The Oil and gas industry also serve as a potential driver for the marine pipes market owing to the use of marine pipes for oil extraction and in the oil and gas tankers. The COVID19 situation may have a slight impact on the manufacturing of marine pipes market due to the scarcity of labour and lack of investment owing to projected loss for the market due to lack of demand.

Market Segmentation: Marine Pipes Market

The global marine pipes market can be segmented based on product type, material and application.

Based on the product type, the marine pipes market can be segmented as:

Seamless Steel Pipe

Straight seam submerged arc welded steel pipe (SAW)

Straight seam high frequency resistance welded steel pipe (HFERW)

Based on material, the marine pipes market can be segmented as:

Stainless Steel

Galvanized Steel

Carbon Steel

Glass Fiber

Based on application, the marine pipes market can be segmented as:

Onshore

Offshore

The Asia-Pacific, North American and European regions foreseen as major catalysts for the Marine Pipes Market growth

The Asia Pacific region has observed the most growth in the marine pipes market. China being a prominent steel manufacturing country is also seen as one of the top manufacturing nations of the marine pipes market. The increasing development in countries like India, China and Japan has led to growth of import and export through marine transportation in the Asia Pacific region providing a lot of scope for growth of the marine pipes market in this region.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global marine pipes market owing to the upcoming modernization of the US Naval fleet and strategic decisions of the Canadian Government to develop its own marine industry. Europe is expected to exhibit a lucrative growth rate in the marine pipes market owing to rising trend of seaborne trade in UK. The procurement of auxiliary tankers and patrol boats for France Navy and growth of maritime transportation of export goods via seagoing vessels in Germany are also seen as important drivers for the growth of marine pipes market in Europe. The Middle Eastern countries also contribute to the marine pipes market owing to the leading oil and gas sector in that region.

COVID19: Downturn in the International Trade Activities due to Economic Slowdown to Affect the Marine Pipes Market

The effect of COVID19 has been observed on the marine pipes market owing to the standstill situation in international import export ultimately affecting the marine industry. It has affected the manufacturing in the marine pipes market due to unavailability of labour and restrictions imposed on manufacturing plants. The COVID-19 pandemic could force the shipping industry into crisis with decreasing global economic growth and lower demand for movement of goods ultimately affecting the marine pipes market. The off shore projects may also be affected by the pandemic due to the lack of investment affecting the marine pipes market.

Partnerships and Collaboration Providing a Competitive Edge to the Top Players in Marine Pipes Market

The marine pipes market players are inclined towards providing innovative and cost-effective solutions for marine pipes. They are adopting expansions and agreements with transport and shipping industries and taking contracts for offshore projects to gain competitive edge in the marine pipes market. Global marine pipes market player Saipem has undertaken a contract with EPCI for an offshore project, Atteris entered an agreement with Woodside for subsea and pipeline engineering services. The players like Shshihang are engaging in using technology like fibreglass and epoxy coating to strengthen the quality with respect to safety and corrosiveness in the marine pipes market. The players in the marine pipes market are collaborating with Governments for Navy projects as well. The key players of marine pipes market are Saipem, Atteris, Sapura, Subsea 7, Fugro, McDermott, Petrofac, Technip, Wood Group, Penspen, Senaat.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the marine pipes market and contains deep insights, facts, historical and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to marine pipes market segments such as by product, material, application & region.

The Marine Pipes Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments in the Marine Pipes Market

Marine Pipes Market Dynamics

Marine Pipes Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Technology in the Marine Pipes Market

Value Chain of the Marine Pipes Market

Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Rest of MEA)

The marine pipes market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The marine pipes market report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The marine pipes market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

