Pressure Transmitter Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2027

Pressure Transmitter Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.

The pressure transmitter market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 3.86% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on pressure transmitter market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rising popularity of automation for industrial optimization is escalating the growth of pressure transmitter market.

Pressure transmitter refers to pressure sensor tool which assists in the measurement of pressure in liquids, gases and fluids and extensively used in the automotive and industrial applications. They measure the pressure in the machinery to alert about the catastrophe situations beforehand using various mechanisms. The numerous levels of pressure is displayed via have round gauge with different colors. These prevent leakage in the industrial system by measuring altitudes, depth, pressure loss and water flow combining with other devices.

The rise in the adoption of industrial automation by manufacturing industries across the globe owing to its benefits such as enhancement of product quality, better productivity, reduction of operational cost and maintenance of health and safety during various processes act as the major factors driving the pressure transmitter market. The inclination of both process and discrete industries towards incorporating automated systems and digital communication interfaces over traditional analog transmitters to use remote calibration and diagnostics resulting in better plant efficiency also act as a driver for the pressure transmitter market. Pressure transmitters are utilized in consumer electronics sector for the purpose of user-friendly interface and indoor navigation and they also find their application in the healthcare sector as they transmit blood pressure information from the catheter to the patient’s monitoring system which accelerates the pressure transmitter market growth. They could be seen inside the hospitals maintaining the pressure of the sterilization chamber to regulate the quality of produced steam. Additionally, increase in the technological advancements to minimize human errors and rising investment in the energy sector positively affect the pressure transmitter market. Furthermore, the growing demand for multivariable pressure transmitters extends profitable opportunity to the pressure transmitter market players in the forecast period of the 2021 to 2028.

On the other hand, the shift in market trends in the end user industries is expected to obstruct the pressure transmitter market growth. The increase in commissioning of Greenfield projects and concerns over the product growth in emerging economies are projected to challenge the pressure transmitter market in the forecast period of the 2021-2028.

Pressure Transmitter Market Scope and Segmentation:

The pressure transmitter market is segmented on the basis of product, fluid, application and end users. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the pressure transmitter market is segmented into absolute pressure transmitters, gauge pressure transmitters, differential pressure transmitters and multivariable pressure transmitters.

On the basis of fluid, the pressure transmitter market is segmented into liquid, steam and gas.

On the basis of application, the pressure transmitter market is segmented into flow, level and pressure.

On the basis of end users, the pressure transmitter market is segmented into oil and gas, power, water and wastewater, food and beverages, chemicals, metals and mining, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and others. Others are further segmented into agriculture and livestock, textiles, plastics, cement and HVAC.

Pressure Transmitter Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Pressure Transmitter Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Pressure Transmitter Market Includes:

The major players covered in the pressure transmitter market report are ABB, Emerson Electric Co., Siemens AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Schneider Electric, Endress+Hauser Management AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Azbil Corporation, KROHNE Ltd, JUMO GmbH & Co. KG, BD SENSORS GmbH, Setra Systems, Spectris, Aplisens S.A., Ashcroft Inc., SensorsONE Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Sensata Technologies Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Pressure Transmitter Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Pressure Transmitter Market

Categorization of the Pressure Transmitter Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Pressure Transmitter Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Pressure Transmitter Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

