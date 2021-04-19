Precast Concrete Market Trends & Forecast 2020-2027, Covid-19 Effect, Impacts on Business Efficiencies, Industry Share, Size, Top Companies and Opportunities

Overview for “Precast Concrete Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

The rising investments in infrastructure construction projects in the Asia Pacific region are anticipated to be the key drivers of product demand over the projected time frame. The infrastructure sector has been a major driver of product adoption, as the product has enabled infrastructure companies to dramatically reduce total project timelines and achieve substantial labour and raw material cost savings. Major infrastructure elements including girders, supports, and bridge parts are constructed offsite and transported to the construction site. In 2020, structural building components became the most common commodity category in the United States. Residential and non-residential building constructors are using multiple offsite construction methods, such as precast, prefabricated, and modular construction, to reduce total construction costs and increase performance.

In order to bridge the gap between module manufacturing and installation, logistics is critical. The components are manufactured in a factory setting and then shipped to building sites for installation. To resolve project disruptions caused by logistics, industry leaders are focused on improving the precast concrete supply chain. To save water and speed up the concrete curing process, major industry players are rapidly using different forms of concrete admixtures such as plasticizers, super plasticizers, accelerators, and waterproofing chemicals. While the product has many advantages over traditional concrete, the cost of the machinery and moulds used for manufacturing is prohibitively expensive.

In 2020, the residential end-use sector dominated the industry, accounting for 36.0 percent of total market share. Single-family homes and multi-story apartment structures are used in the residential end-use category. Because of its potential to dramatically minimise building costs and time, the product is seeing increasing acceptance in residential applications. Very cold weather and shortened daylight put conventional building operations to a halt in countries like Norway, Finland, Canada, and Sweden. As a result, precast concrete has arisen as a logical solution to traditional approaches for ensuring that building operations will continue.

From 2021 to 2028, the non-residential end-use segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.5 percent. Over the forecast era, the segment is projected to expand due to high product acceptance in the construction of warehouses and factory spaces. The use of offsite building aids in the production facility’s early commissioning. When building its ?Giga Berlin’ plant, Tesla Inc., one of the world’s leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, was one of the early adopters of precast concrete materials. The company was able to meet its plant construction and commissioning deadlines and begin production of electric vehicles in Europe thanks to the use of precast technologies.

Asia Pacific led the global precast concrete industry in 2020, accounting for 38.5 percent of total sales, which will grow at the highest rate from 2021 to 2028. The primary factor driving product acceptance in the regional market is the steady growth of the infrastructure construction sector, which is combined with a wide range of demand for commercial and residential structures.

The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of precast concrete market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.

The world economy is expected to benefit from increased developments in the development of elevated and above-ground metro rail projects, bridges, tunnels, subways, and high-speed rail networks and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of precast concrete market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. They also continue to add more value to their products in order to meet future needs and maintain competitiveness in comparison with domestic manufacturers.

The market major players include Boral Ltd., Lafarge, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Olson Precast Company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Forterra, Tindall Corporation, Spancrete, ELO Beton, and Gulermak A.S.

