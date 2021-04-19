Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecast To 2027 | DBMR

The market data within the whole Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market research report is displayed in a statistical format to offer a better understanding of the dynamics. The market report makes businesses focus on the more important aspects of the market. It presents a wide-ranging analysis of all the regional and major player segments that gives closer insights upon present market conditions and future market opportunities along with drivers, trending segments, consumer behavior, pricing factors, and market performance and estimation throughout the forecast period.



Point of care molecular diagnostics market is expected to reach a market value of USD 5.12 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 12.9% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The growing awareness regarding the testing methods among patients has been directly impacting the growth of point of care molecular diagnostics market.

Leading Key players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the point of care molecular diagnostics market are Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN, Myriad Genetics, Cepheid, Genomic Health, GenePOC Inc., DxNA LLC., Binx Health Inc., Spartan Bioscience Inc., Biocartis, Beckman Coulter Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Grifols S.A., Abaxis, Bayer AG, bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher, OraSure Technologies Inc., BD, Sysmex Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and Meridian Bioscience Inc..

Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope and Market Size

Point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product & services, technology, test location, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product & services, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments/analyzers, software & services.

Point of care molecular diagnostics market has also been segmented based on the technology into PCR-based, genetic sequencing-based, hybridization-based, microarray-based, INAAT and others.

Based on test location, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into OTC and POC.

Based on application, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into respiratory diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, hospital-acquired infections, oncology, hepatitis, hematology, prenatal testing, endocrinology and others.

Based on end-user, point of care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into physician offices, hospital emergency departments & intensive care units, research institutes, home-care, decentralized labs, assisted living healthcare facilities and others.

Table of Content:

