Plasma Therapy Market will Revenue to Cross USD 744.18 million by 2030 Research by Business Opportunities, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends

Global Plasma Therapy to surpass USD 744.18 million by 2030 from USD 195.9 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 12.74 % in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. Growing incidences of sports injuries are driving the growth of the global plasma therapy market. The increase in the number of patients with androgenic alopecia globally has contributed to the rising demand for plasma therapy. Because of the growing use of platelet-rich plasma in different clinical fields, the plasma therapy market is flourishing at a rapid rate. Furthermore, increased awareness among consumers about plasma donation is anticipated to strengthen the market further.

Plasma is the main component of blood which accounts for more than half (about 55%) of its overall content. Water, salts, and enzymes are transported by plasma. Plasma’s primary function is to carry nutrients, hormones, and proteins to the areas of the body that need them. Plasma therapy is a medical technique that uses a healed patient’s blood to produce antibodies against certain individuals that are infected. Plasma therapy is mainly used to heal the wound, androgenetic alopecia, and facial rejuvenation. Plasma therapy finds its application in dentistry, orthopedic and dermatological specialties.

Global Plasma Therapy: Key Players

Arthrex, Inc.

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Biotest AG.

Cambrian Biologics

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

CSL Limited

DePuy Synthes

Grifols, S.A.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma, Regen Lab SA

Other Prominent Players

Global Plasma Therapy: Segments

Pure PRP segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Plasma Therapy is segmented by type into Pure PRP, Leucocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, and Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin. Pure PRP, the segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 because of its effective result in treatment. Increased health care funding and increased use of PRP in hospitals and other clinics are propelling the growth of the market. Due to increased use and antimicrobial effects, the Pure Platelet-Rich segment is also expected to have healthy growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising incidences of osteoarthritis

Increasing incidences of osteoarthritis are expected to drive the plasma therapy market in the near future. A type of plasma therapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), is considered a safe and effective treatment for osteoarthritis. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a concentrated autologous blood growth factor that is injected into the joint to provide symptomatic relief by reducing inflammation and slowing the progression of osteoarthritis. This therapy is a simple, minimally invasive technique that can be performed in primary care to treat knee joint osteoarthritis.

Restraint

High cost associated with plasma therapy

High price of plasma therapy is anticipated to restrict the market growth. The market is limited by the cost of extraction of plasma from blood and storage of extracted plasma. The procedure of separating plasma and blood cells from the blood is called Plasmapheresis. The cost of Plasmapheresis is high which impedes many patients to access the treatment.

Global Plasma Therapy report also contains analysis on:

Plasma Therapy Segments:

By Type Pure PRP Leucocyte-Rich PRP Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin

By Source Autologous Allogenic

By Application Orthopedics Dermatology Dental Cardiac Muscle Injury Nerve Injury Others

By End-User Hospitals & Clinics Research Institutions



