Patient Access Solutions Market 2020| Key Development To Be Observed Industry States And Outlook Across By 2027 | DBMR

Patient Access Solutions Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.97% and is anticipated to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2027 owing to accelerating requirement for maintaining regulatory conformity and rising patient volume are driving the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Increasing growth potential in rising healthcare IT markets will cater various new opportunities for the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

McKesson Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant

3M

Optum,Inc

The Advisory Board Company

Craneware, Inc

ZirMed Inc

The SSI group

cirius group

AccuReg Software

Optum

Patient Access Solutions Market Scope

Patient access solutions market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

All country based analysis of the patient access solutions market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. Based on services, the patient access solutions market is segmented into support & maintenance, implementation and training & education. On the basis of software, the patient access solutions market is segmented into eligibility verification software, medical necessity management software, pre-certification & authorization software, claims denial & appeal management, payment estimation software, claims payment assessment & processing software and other software. Based upon delivery mode, the patient access solutions market is segmented into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. The patient access solutions market is segmented on the basis of end user into healthcare providers, HCIT outsourcing companies and others.

Patient access solutions include software and services programs that help healthcare facilities to smack a balance between lessening of operational costs and minimization of claims rejection. These solutions find plentiful use in management of medical denials and requirement, facilitating level and proficient processing of patients’ claim processing, and confirmation of the eligibility of the insurance cover of a patient.

