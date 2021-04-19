Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Size to Surge Vigorously during the Forecast Period

Computer-assisted navigation systems or orthopedic navigation systems incorporate intra-operative execution and pre-operative planning information by demonstrating three-dimensional computer images in relative patient anatomy that is image-guided surgery systems. These image-guided surgery systems consist of a computer workstation with surgical planning and image-processing software, a display monitor, and a digitization system. Computer software allows the surgeon to measure angles, volumes, and distances and to zoom and rotate. This helps in determining the cutting planes and implant positioning. Orthopedic navigation systems are used in surgeries for knee, hip, spine, joint, and shoulder replacement. Total knee arthroplasty, revision of total knee arthroplasty, kinematic evaluation, and uni-compartmental arthroplasty are the applications wherein these navigation systems can be used. In case of hip surgeries, these systems can be used in total hip arthroplasty. In spine surgeries, orthopedic navigation systems can be used to treat defects caused by degenerative disc diseases, spinal stenosis, fractures, and spondylolisthesis.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22931

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Dynamics

In recent years, the popularity of orthopedic navigation systems has been rising among surgeons in developed countries. Increasing usage of navigation software by physicians and surgeons due to availability of cost-effective solutions and higher awareness are factors projected to boost the orthopedic navigation systems market in the near future. In addition, the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is likely to promote growth of the market during the forecast period. Technological developments in surgical navigation systems, rise in the funding for R&D activities, and increasing incidence of osteoarthritis are other factors expected to augment the orthopedic navigation systems market in the next few years. Associated advantages of navigation systems such as shorter hospital stay, easier rehabilitation, and low blood loss are a few more factors expected to propel the market during the forecast period. Computer-assisted surgeries offer improved functionality, accurate implant alignment, and fewer complications. They cause less pain and less tissue damage, which improves the quality-adjusted life year (QALY).

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22931

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the global orthopedic navigation systems market has been segmented into:

Knee surgeries

Spine surgeries

Hip surgeries

Joint replacement surgeries

Shoulder replacement surgeries

Pre book Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=22931<ype=S

Based on system type, the global orthopedic navigation systems market has been segmented into:

Radiographs

Computed Tomographic (CT) scan

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Imageless

Fluoroscopy-based

Ask for Discount :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=22931

Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global orthopedic navigation systems market are Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Scopis GmbH, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, and GE Healthcare. The increasing competition among key players is anticipated to propel the global orthopedic navigation systems market during the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/