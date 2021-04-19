Online Education Market Size, Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2027: Pearson PLC, McGraw-Hill Education, Blackboard Inc, Aptara Inc., Adobe Systems Inc, Docebo, Edmodo

Overview for “Online Education Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

The method of acquiring information through electronic technology and services is Online Education. The market demand for advanced online learning courses has been boosted by an increase in the number of internet users. In the UK, almost all adults in the age group of 16 to 44 years were recent internet users (99 percent) in 2019, according to the Office for National Statistics. Due to the success of several channels on streaming platforms, online education is an emerging field which has gained notice. The need to be up skilled to remain important to technological advancement and to address challenges in a tough job market will significantly push its demand.

Exponential progress has seen recent technical advances. Digital technology has advanced the idea of online education in the education services industry, which allows students from around the world to access educational content anytime, anywhere. Moreover, the online education system does not have a geographic limit that enables students from anywhere in the world to participate in education. In addition, developments in collaborative methods of teaching in the field of online education and economically and environmentally technologies allow educational institutions to rapidly introduce online education systems. Furthermore, the demand is also anticipated to accelerate due to the increasing need for active learning. However, the availability of ample free content and a lack of awareness are restricting the growth of the market.

Owing to the need to minimize educational costs, the global online education market is expected to thrive during the forecast period. Coupled with the increasing student population, the large number of student and teacher ratios will cause governments to shift to online classrooms. Government approval to move to online learning courses for students during the pandemic may bode well for the business. For business leaders, the use of adaptive learning to further the education of students and industry professionals can be a prime opportunity. Education platforms have been driven by the evolution of machine learning and artificial intelligence to focus on speech recognition, image recognition and text analysis for teaching students. The consumer demand can be increased by the opportunity to pre-record lectures and provide personalized lectures. With more players joining the industry, the global online education market is highly focused. Edutech investments led by venture capital companies and the popularity of online learning are expected to form the industry trajectory in the coming years.

Eventually, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are segmented on the basis of area. The largest market share was accounted for by North America. In North America, the market for online education is powered by well-established networks, highly qualified staff, and rising corporate organizational demand for BYOD. Due to growing cases of BYOD among companies, the hardware portion is expected to dominate the revenue stream of the online education industry. Offerings of online courses on compatible platforms for professionals and students will drive growth in the segment.

The online education market is segmented on the basis of segmentation by product, technology, vertical, and area. The market is segmented as content, services, on the basis of a commodity. It is also segmented as mobile learning, learning management system, virtual class, and others by technology. It is further segmented as K-12, higher education, corporate, and others on the basis of vertical. In terms of online education, higher education is the largest group, because of its popularity among end users. Online education provides students with numerous higher education courses and certifications while educating users in elements of online learning, such as videos and chat rooms.

The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of online education market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.

Some of the key participants withiin the market include: Lynda.Com, Pearson PLC, McGraw-Hill Education, Blackboard Inc., Aptara Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., Docebo, Edmodo, PowerSchool Group LLC, Tata Interactive Systems and others are the major players in the global market for online education.

