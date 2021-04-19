North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market 2020 Industry Outline, Global Executive Players and Benefit Growth to 2027 | Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Labconco, Baker,  NuAire, GERMFREE, Air Science, AirClean Systems

The North America Biological Safety Cabinet Market research reports help business or organization in every sphere of trade to take better decisions, to respond the toughest business questions and reduce the risk of failure. It gives details about market drivers and market restraints which can help businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of particular product. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis.

In laboratories, there are various gases and hazardous chemical such as chlorine, carbon monoxide, ammonia, boron trichloride, acetylene, ethylene, nitrogen, argon and others present in air which are responsible for infectious diseases. According to 0SHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), more than 450,000 people is working in lab (U.S.). Hence, many organizations and the government have taken safety action for the people who are working the lab.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Labconco, Baker, NuAire, GERMFREE, Air Science, AirClean Systems, Inc., Azbil Telstar, S.L., Flow Sciences, Inc., Bigneat Ltd and Terra Universal. Inc

Segmentation:

By Type (Class I, Class II, Class II)

Filter (High-Efficiency Particulate Air Filter (HEPA)

Ultra-Low Penetration Air Filter (ULPA))

End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutions, Industrial, Others)

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

INCREASING INFECTIOUS DISEASES IN LABORATORY

Biological safety cabinet is also called microbiological safety cabinet; it is used to maintain defined biological safety level by giving protection to operator, products and environment from toxic chemicals present in the air. It has been observed that, people works in laboratory are commonly suffering from infectious diseases.

For instance,

According to survey of Pike and Sulkin, more than 3910 laboratory workers suffering from infectious diseases due to bacteria, spores, and viruses present in the air.

According to Disease Control and Prevention (DCP), more than 118 cases of AFM (Acute flaccid myelitis) have confirmed.

Above data shows hazardous disease caused in laboratories. Whereas, biological safety cabinets are used to removed bacteria, spores, and viruses from the air. The biological safety cabinets have its demand in laboratories as it can protect from various diseases. Hence, increasing infectious diseases in laboratories is one of the factors for driving the market of biological safety cabinets.

OPPORTUNITY

RAPID GROWTH IN THE NUMBER OF BIOLOGICS DRUG

Biologic drug produced from living organisms or contain components of living organisms. Biologic drugs include various ranges of products which is derived from animal, human or microorganisms by using biotechnology process. It has been observed that revenue of biologics drug growing well.

For instant,

Humira biologic drug has earned about USD 18.2 billion in 2017

Rituxan biologic drug has earned more than USD 9.0 billion in 2017

Enbrel biologic drug has earned more than USD 7.5 billion in 2017

The above information shows biologics drug market is growing. All biologics drug is being prepared or developed in biological laboratories only. There are many toxic gases released during the research and development of the biologics drug which caused Allergic reactions, throat infection, interstitial lung disease, infectious diseases, and others. In such laboratories demand of biological safety cabinets is high, as biological safety cabinet can remove toxic gases and chemicals from the air. Hence, rapid growth in the number of biologics drug will be act as opportunity for biological safety cabinet market.

