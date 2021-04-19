Nonwoven Filter Media Market Size, Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2027: 3M, BASF SE, DuPont, Cerex, Advanced Fabrics Inc., Berry Global Inc., Finetex EnE

Overview for “Nonwoven Filter Media Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific’s Nonwoven Filter Media Market will expand significantly due to its usage in transportation and water and wastewater treatment. It’s a permeable cloth made up of a haphazardly arranged fibres or filaments. The primary aim of nonwoven filters is to filter or isolate different phases and components of fluid (both air and liquid) being transported through the medium, or to assist the medium that does the separation. Nonwoven filters are low cost, have high durability, reliability, adaptability, and higher airflow, and have the lowest cost vs performance/benefit of any performing filtration process.

Concerns about nonwoven filter products include synthetic polymers as raw materials, an inefficient manufacturing process, and recyclability/reusability. The inherent raw material used in the processing poses a significant danger as a waste enhancer because the commodity helps in the regulation of air and other pollutions. Natural-based media are available; however, they do not perform as well as synthetic media. These factors could stifle market expansion in the coming years. Nanofibers are used in a novel way in nonwoven filters, resulting in better air quality, lower energy costs, longer service life, and higher filtration power. According to some experts, nanofibers may help bridge the gap between nonwovens and membrane filter media.

Due to rapid product penetration in various application industries, China’s nonwoven filter media market is expected to expand significantly. Because of its increasing population, economy, and demand from the healthcare sector, China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market for nonwoven filter media, especially in the event of a pandemic. Several regulations have been enacted to govern the production and use of nonwoven filter media in a number of industries. Emerging economies such as India and Brazil are taking major measures to resolve the region’s water and air pollution issues. Companies have begun investing in R&D activities for the production of filters in the area with the assistance of the government.

The industry is having a difficult time dealing with fluctuating raw material costs, such as polymers, resins, fibres, and additives. Over the forecast era, high oil prices, shifting customer needs, trade trends, and the availability of raw materials such as carbon fibres and aramid high tenacity yarns are expected to stymie the market. During the pandemic, the demand for nonwoven filter media is expected to rise significantly. To meet the demand for disposable healthcare supplies and nonwoven products, numerous manufacturers are investing heavily in manufacturing healthcare essentials.

In addition, the industry is projected to be fueled by an increase in demand for hygienic products in the future.

Hygiene applications are expected to dominate product demand in North America and Europe. Owing to the availability of alternative filtration technologies in the industry, the market is expected to be highly competitive. Because of their highly advanced economies, developed countries such as the United States and Germany are expected to see substantial market growth. Because of increasing demand from application industries, the demand for nonwoven filter media in Central and South America is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period. Over the forecast period, increasing customer awareness, rising water and air quality issues, and advances in filtration technology are expected to positively impact market development.

The report provides both, qualitative and quantitative research of Nonwoven filter media market, as well as provides comprehensive insights and development methods adopted by the key contenders. The report also offers extensive research on the key players in this market and details on the competitiveness of these players. Key business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts adopted by these major market participants are also recognized and analysed in the report. For each company, the report studies their global presence, competitors, service offerings and specification amongst others.

Some of the key companies in this market include: 3M, BASF SE, DuPont, Cerex, Advanced Fabrics Inc., Berry Global Inc., Finetex EnE, MANN+HUMMEL, Hollingsworth & Vose, AHLSTROM-MUNKSJ, EDANA, and Superior Felt & Filtration, LLC are among the key players in the market for nonwoven filter media market.

Nonfilter Media Market:

By Technology

Spun bound

Melt blown

Wet laid

Needle punch

Others

By Application

Transportation

Water Filtration

HVAC

Foods & Beverages

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Advanced technology

Hydrocarbon Processing

By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

