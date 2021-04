Non-Invasive Skin Tightening Devices Market Size to Surge Vigorously during the Forecast Period

Skin tightening is one the most popular esthetic treatments. Several skin tightening techniques have been developed. Two major methods for skin tightening are invasive (requires use of a catheter, needle, or other instruments) and non-invasive (does not require any instrument). Hence, most of the invasive methods are surgical and non-invasive methods are non-surgical or pain free (negligible pain). Invasive skin tightening treatments include rhytidectomy and blepharoplasty. Presently, several techniques are available that help patients fight against sagging and loose skin without surgery. Non-invasive skin treatment is pain free, low risk, and does not require extended time/prolonged time.

Based on type of device, the non-invasive skin tightening devices market can be segmented into fractional devices, fractional lasers, light emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-focused ultrasound, micro-current, micro-needling, radio frequency, and ultrasound. Fractional devices have been used in facial rejuvenation treatment for the last two decades. These devices use laser energy for mechanical breakdown. Fractional lasers are non-invasive skin treatment devices in use since 2004. Fractional lasers make use of energy in either heating the non-ablative or removing ablative portions of skin by passing light beam through the difractionated microlens. This results in fewer complications, rapid re-epithelialization, and consistent results. LED non-invasive skin tightening devices use light to generate the energy necessary for regeneration and repair of human cells. The limited heat effect makes them safer to be used in non-medical treatments and for home usage of patients. Micro-focused ultrasound devices deliver heat to the deep and sub-dermal connective tissue in focused areas. Microcurrent devices use low level electrotherapy to tone muscles in the skin and increase circulation to achieve youthful appearance. Radiofrequency device emits energy in the form of electromagnetic wave, which later converts into heat. These produce the heat waves into the skin to stimulate the production of collagen, resulting in skin tightening. Radiofrequency devices hold the largest market share of the non-invasive skin tightening market, as these are most commonly used for fat reduction. There are various radio frequency non-invasive skin tightening devices, which differ in terms of the amount of energy produced by them and methods used to produce energy.

Increasing demand for pain-free skin tightening treatment among patients is one of the major drivers of the non-invasive skin tightening devices market. Moreover, dermatologists prefer non-invasive skin tightening devices due to low risk involved. Patients and doctors also demand little downtime for the treatment. Easy-to-use non-invasive skin tightening devices enable doctors to safely delegate treatment to nurses or medical professionals leading to the growth of the non-invasive skin tightening devices market. High cost of these devices is a major restraint of the market. Understanding the complete usage and application of devices is also difficult. Development of more advanced, efficient, and reliable devices is likely to offer significant opportunities in the market.

Geographically, the non-invasive skin tightening devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of the market owing to increasing health awareness and technological advancement in the region. Europe is the second largest market for non-invasive skin tightening devices attributed to the presence of large geriatric population in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to increasing adoption of new health care technologies, improving health care infrastructure, and rising population susceptible to various skin diseases and conditions.

Key players in the non-invasive skin tightening devices market include SharpLight Technologies Ltd., Project E Beauty, Solta Medical, Venus Concept, Syneron, BTL, Endymed, and Pollogen Ltd.

