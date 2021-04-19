Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market – Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Development and and Global High Growth Market Forecast to 2021-2027 |  Qiagen NV, Sapio Sciences, Agilent Technologies Inc., Dnanexus Inc., llumina Inc.

Next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) technology is widely used in a variety of research applications like gene expression, metagenomics, epigenetics, and others. DNA sequencing generates a large volume of data, and analyzing such data can be tedious. Next-generation sequencing informatics tools smooth the process of analyzing sequencing data, thus allowing the scientists to spend more time on research and less time configuring workflows.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies.

The next generation sequencing informatics market is segmented on the basis of product and services, application, and end-user. Based on product and services the market is segmented as NGS informatics services, data analysis & management tools, and primary & secondary data analysis tools. The application segment is divided into drug discovery, genetic screening, disease diagnosis, precision medicine, and other applications. The technique market is divided into epicardial pacing, transvenous pacing, and transcutaneous pacing. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academics and research institutes, and pharmaceutical companies.

Key companies Included in Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market:-

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Dnanexus Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH (Genomatrix AG)

llumina Inc.

Fabric Genomics Inc. (Omicia Inc.)

Partek Incorporated

Qiagen NV

Sapio Sciences

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Scope of Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market:

The “Next generation sequencing informatics market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of next-generation sequencing informatics market with detailed market segmentation by product and services, application, and end-user and geography. The next-generation sequencing informatics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Next-generation Sequencing Informatics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

