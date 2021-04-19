Mobile Robots Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players and Forecast 2027

Mobile Robots Market is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This analysis provides an examination of various market segments that are relied upon to observe the fastest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The report encompasses market definition, currency and pricing, market segmentation, market overview, premium insights, key insights and company profile of the key market players. The persuasive Mobile Robots market report also helps to know about the types of consumers, their response and views about particular products, and their thoughts for the step up of a product.

Mobile robots market will grow at a CAGR of 22.84% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increased adoption of robots for personal use is an essential factor driving the mobile robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Mobile robot is a type of an integration of artificial intelligence with physical robots which has feature of locomotion which means they have capability to navigate around physically. They are controlled using software and use sensors & other gears to identify and recognize their surroundings. Mobile robots can be categorized into autonomous and non-autonomous mobile robots. Autonomous mobile robots are capable to move around without any external guidance or tool and non-autonomous mobile robots need some external tools to navigate.

Rising demand for warehouse automation is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rising influx for warehouse automation, rise in the need for safety for human life, rising upsurge in demand for mobile logistics by online retailers, increasing commercialization of the concept of automated cars due to technological advancements in robotics, rising adoption by military and defense, increasing growth of mobile robots by end-users in the agricultural, medical, and defence sectors to harness their flexibility and rising governmental funds and grants towards mobile robots are the major factors among others boosting the mobile robots market. Moreover, rising focus on developing robots with special features and rising geriatric population worldwide boosting demand for service robots for elderly assistance which will further create new opportunities for mobile robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

However, increasing initial acquisition cost and rising challenges in working in untested environments are the major factors among others which will curtail the market growth, while rising safety concerns while working with humans will further challenge the mobile robots market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Mobile Robots Market Scope and Segmentation:

Mobile robots market is segmented on the basis of application, operating environment, component and type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, mobile robots market is segmented into domestic, entertainment, education, and personal, military, field, medical, public relations and inspection, logistics, human Exoskeleton, and construction and demolition. Domestic has been further segmented into floor-cleaning robots, lawn-cleaning robots, pool-cleaning robots, window-cleaning robots and others. Entertainment, education, and personal has been further segmented into entertainment robots, education robots and personal robots. Military has been further segmented into demining robots, fire and bomb fighting robots, border security robots and others. Field has been further segmented into agriculture drones, agriculture robots and forestry. Medical has been further segmented into surgery assistance robots, diagnostic robots and other medical robots. Public relations and inspection has been further segmented into telepresence robots and inspection and maintenance robots.

Based on operating environment, the mobile robots market is segmented into aerial, ground and machine.

Based on component, the mobile robots market is segmented into hardware and software.

The mobile robots market is also segmented on the basis of type into professional robots and personal and domestic robots.

Mobile Robots Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asian Countries & Australia etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands & Belgium etc.)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, LATAM etc.)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Israel & South Africa etc.)

For detailed insights on Global Mobile Robots Market Size, competitive landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Share Analysis (Million USD) by Players, Revenue Market Share (%) by Players and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product differentiation, new entrants are also considered in heat map concentration.

Leading Key Players Operating in the Mobile Robots Market Includes:

The major players covered in mobile robots market report are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Kuka AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, SoftBank Corp., Irobot, DJI, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Kongsberg Maritime, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Parrot Drones SAS., 3DR, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp., LG Electronics, Amazon Robotics, Mayfield Robotics, Promobot LLC, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS & BUDDY, LEGO System A/S and ECA GROUP among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately..

The Mobile Robots Market research covers a comprehensive analysis of the following facts:

Historical and future projections of the Mobile Robots Market

Categorization of the Mobile Robots Market to highlight the growth opportunities and trends influencing these segments

Varying consumption pattern of customers in various regions

Geographic analysis in terms of growth outlook, Mobile Robots Market share, and major countries

Product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development projects of different Mobile Robots Market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

