Mobile Health (mHealth) Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The Global Mobile Health (mHealth) Market size is estimated to reach USD 310.37 billion by 2027 from USD 40.59 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 28.8%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is driven by the growing penetration of smart technologies in the healthcare sector.

The aim of mobile health (mHealth) is to empower patients by providing information regarding their health for proper management, thereby increase access throughout the system, including clinics & hospitals, outcome improvement with improved decision-making, along with reducing costs.

Major Players evaluated in the Report:

AT&T, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, mQure, Apple Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., Philips Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Corporation, Bayer Healthcare, Cardionet Inc., and LifeWatch AG, among others.

In context to region, North America can be seen to dominate the market. The market dominance of the region is resultant of a high prevalence rate of the condition, medical advancements, and well-established healthcare sector.

Reports and Data have segmented the global Mobile Health (mHealth) market, according to Drug Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile Apps

Wearable Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Education and Awareness

Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking

Communication and Training

Diagnostics and Treatment

Remote Data Collection

Remote Monitoring

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Physicians

Patients

Research Centers

Insurance Companies

Pharmacies

Government

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Tech Companies

Others

Market Analysis based on Key Geographical Regions:

The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report covers the production, growth, sales, demands, and consumption patterns, and forecast detail.

The report delivers key insights on the following Mobile Health (mHealth) Industry aspects:

Apart from global market analysis, the report provides results of study and analysis of region-specific and country-specific assessments along with competitive analysis.

Market driving forces, strengths, opportunities, market maturity, concentration, fragmentation, consolidation etc. are discussed in the report.

Technological advancements, availability of raw materials, production, demand, supply, and Mobile Health (mHealth) import-export statistics are also discussed.

Analysis of macro and microeconomic factors and government norms, regulations, policies, and schemes impact market growth and scenarios are also provided.

Comprehensive analysis of major players in the global Mobile Health (mHealth) market has been conducted, and revenue, share, pricing, size, business reach, and financial data aids in arriving at a well-informed conclusion.

Other study and analysis includes market investment feasibility check, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements, joint ventures, diversification, marketing and advertising, and consumer base expansion and retention strategies.

Detailed analysis of suppliers, manufacturers, traders, dealers, distributors is also conducted at a global and regional scale

All factors, aspects, and scenarios in each region and major countries are analysed and can be further customized for specific regions or for country-specific reports on request.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Clear understanding of the Mobile Health (mHealth) market and its operations Industrial chain analysis along with the current and future market trends and opportunities Current market scenario and forecast estimation up to 2027 to understand the full growth potential of the Mobile Health (mHealth) industry In-depth analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the market Strategic marketing recommendations, key information for market entrants, and expansion plans of other businesses to offer a competitive edge to the reader Extensive profiling of key competitors along with their business structures, strategies, and business expansion plans.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

