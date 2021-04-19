Mineral Sunscreen Market Trends and Research Insights by 2027; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Mineral Sunscreen Market: Introduction

Mineral sunscreen are sunscreen with active minerals such as titanium dioxide or zinc dioxide. They act as sun ray barriers and avoids its harmful effects on the skin. Chemical sunscreens can cause health problems due to which mineral sunscreens are mostly preferred. Growing personal care industry and increasing awareness about skin cancer and other health issues is anticipated to encourage the global mineral sunscreen market in the coming years.

Several countries in Europe and North America are showing significant surge in recreational or outdoor sports activities which is also boosting the demand for mineral sunscreen. Nowadays, consumers are more inclined toward using natural and organic products which is shifting demand toward mineral sunscreen. Several developing countries are also showing substantial growth in personal care product demand which is anticipated to be a supportive factor for the mineral sunscreen market.

Key Drivers of the Global Mineral Sunscreen Market

Increasing awareness about harmful effects of sun rays, especially UV rays, and growing concerns about skin cancer, premature aging, and other skin related disorders is fueling demand for mineral sunscreen. Governments are also adopting several rules and regulations pertaining to personal care products to ensure consumer safety and to avoid manufacturing of counterfeit products. This is also a positive factor for the growth of the mineral sunscreen market.

Increasing preference for organic and natural personal care products across the globe is encouraging the mineral sunscreen market. Surging demand for multifunctional products is also a major trend driving market growth. Several developing countries are anticipated to be attractive markets for mineral sunscreen owing to increasing demand for personal care products.

Leading companies manufacturing personal care products spend significant amounts on research and development to introduce new products according to consumer requirements and also focus on customer specific formulations of products which is also uplifting the market demand across the globe.

Mineral Sunscreen Market Anticipated to Create Attractive Opportunities in Future

Consumers in developing economies (countries in Asia Pacific and Africa) are the emerging markets for mineral sunscreen manufacturers. Changing consumer lifestyle and westernization coupled with growing purchasing power are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the mineral sunscreen market.

North America and Europe anticipated to dominate the Global Mineral Sunscreen Market

North America and Europe have dominated the global mineral sunscreen market owing to increasing preference for personal care and beauty products. Developed countries in these regions are showing significant increase in demand for organic and natural products due to growing awareness about adverse effect of chemicals which also encourages the mineral sunscreen market in these regions.

Growing purchasing power, increasing standard of living, and changing lifestyle across emerging countries across Asia Pacific is expected to boost the market growth in this region. Growing preference for personal care products due to growing adoption of western culture is also a promising factor for mineral sunscreen manufacturers to expand their business.

Middle East & Africa, and South America are also expected to show spurt in demand for personal care products. Increasing population and disposable income across South American countries is expected to create a positive influence on the regional mineral sunscreen market in the coming years.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global mineral sunscreen market is moderately fragmented with several manufacturers across the globe, accounting for around 15% – 20% market share of the overall mineral sunscreen market. Low cost of production is leading to increasing number of small manufacturers entering the mineral sunscreen market. A few of the key manufacturers operating in the global mineral sunscreen market are:

EltaMD, Inc.

Sun Bum

New Avon Company

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

La Roche-Posay

Avalon Natural Products, Inc.

J&JCI

Australian Gold LLC

Edgewell

Goddess Garden

Coppertone

