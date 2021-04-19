Lions Mane Mushroom Extract Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast -2029

Global Lions Mane Mushroom Extract market: Overview

Lion’s mane mushrooms go by the scientific name of hericium erinaceus and are widely regarded as a medicinal mushroom. It has for long been used in traditional Chinese medicines and can be found in the form of a supplement widely. Research has proved that these mushrooms contain many health boosting products, including beta-glucan and antioxidants. These mushrooms are rich source of nutrition and contain many vitamins such as zinc, potassium, polysaccharides, and beta-glucan. Such high content of these mushrooms is likely to support growth opportunities of the global lions mane mushroom extract market in the years to come.

In present times, cultivation of mushroom is highly significant given the surging global population and extreme pressure put on the environment to cater to the needs of the exploding population. High nutritional content has put mushrooms at the forefront of healthy food item. Lion’s mane, Shiitake, Oyster, and Chanterelle are some of the most widely consumed mushrooms. Lion’s mane is considered good for the development of brain as it can trigger nerve growth factors (NGF), which helps in the processing of brain and transmission of information. It is a super-nutritious food. It helps in the enhancing concentration, memory, and speeds up the recovery from illness. All these benefits are estimated to support growth of the global lions mane mushroom extract market over the tenure of analysis.

The global lions mane mushroom extract market has been segmented based on end user, type, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Lions Mane Mushroom Extract market: Notable Developments

The global lions mane mushroom extract market has come across quite a few developments in the last few years. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In 2017, Gaia Herbs, LLC made an expansion of the farm to make more production of organic and natural mushroom in North Carolina. Around 350 acres of land was brought under its farm area. With the increased production, it will be possible to make Lion’s mane mushroom available to the people preferring organic products.

In 2017, a prominent mushroom cultivator firm, Hokuto Corporation, made a complete acquisition of US-based producer of mushroom producer, Mushroom Wisdom, Inc. This acquisition is likely to make the availability of lions mane mushroom possible to a wider population in the years to come.

Some of the key market players of the global lions mane mushroom extract market are

Hokuto Corporation

Pure Nootropics

Nutri Fungi

Gaia Herbs, LLC

Na’vi Organics Ltd

Wild Foods Co.

Global Lions Mane Mushroom Extract market: Growth Drivers

Multiple Health Benefits of Lions Mane Mushroom Extract to Shoot up its Demand

The global lions mane mushroom extract market is estimated to be stimulated by the rising urge of consumers to consume food with high nutrition content. For several years, lions mane mushrooms are being used to add longevity to life and promote overall health.

Consumers as well as manufacturers have become more aware about what to eat and what not to. They have more idea about the nutritional value and health benefits of various food they days, which is why lions mane mushroom extracts are gathering momentum over the tenure of assessment. Mushrooms are consumed in huge quantities in countries like China and are gaining rapid traction in India as well.

In the last few years, there has been an increased prevalence of brain-related and mental health related illnesses. High prevalence of dementia is one such instance. Prevalence of these diseases is estimated to propel expansion of the global lions mane mushroom extract market in the years to come.

Global Lions Mane Mushroom Extract market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions in the global lions mane mushroom extract market, thanks to the huge consumption and production of these mushrooms in China. China caters to both internal and external demands of these mushrooms. A rise in the disposable income together with increased awareness about health is likely to support growth of the lions mane mushroom extract market in Asia Pacific.

The global lions mane mushroom extract market is segmented as:

End User

Supermarkets

Fitness Shops

Online Retailers

Type

Organic

Inorganic

