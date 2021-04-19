Laser Technology Market 2021 Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2026
Laser Technology uses light energy by transforming the energy states of a material. It is a focused beam of photon particles. There are various types of lasers such as dye lasers, excimer lasers, fiber lasers, gas lasers and solid state lasers. With the increasing expenditure on healthcare and other verticals the demand for laser technology has surged as well as there are various innovations in the technology which drives the demand for it. Laser technology is widely used in various industries such as defense, healthcare, and telecommunications, aerospace. Laser technology is widely used in surgical procedures, consumer products, and laser material processing such as drilling, engraving, and cutting and for marking a broad range of materials.
Global Laser technology market is set to witness a growing substantial CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the surging global demand for optical communication as well as the rising demand of infrared thermometer is contributing to the market growth.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser technology market are NeoPhotonics Corporation, Applied Laser Technology, Inc., Haas Laser Technologies, Inc., JENOPTIK AG, Lumentum Operations LLC, Laser Technology, Inc., PRIMA INDUSTRIE S.p.A., BYSTRONIC, MKS Instruments, LUMIBIRD, TRUMPF, IPG Photonics Corporation, Epilog Laser, eurolaser GmbH, Focuslight Technologies Inc., Access Laser Company, Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd, Novanta Inc., 600 Group PLC, Photonics Industries International. Inc., LaserStar Technologies Corporation, Coherent Inc. and Corning Incorporated among others.
Segmentation : Global Laser Technology Market
By Type
CO2 Laser
Fiber Laser
Solid State Laser
Yag Laser
Semiconductor Laser
Thin Disk Laser
Ruby Laser
Other Laser
X-Ray Laser
Dye Laser
Excimer Laser
Argon Laser
Chemical Laser
Helium-Neon Laser
By Revenue
System Revenue
Laser Revenue
By Application
Laser Processing
Macro Processing
Cutting
Fusion Cutting
Flame Cutting
Sublimation Cutting
Drilling
Single Pulse Drilling
Percussion Drilling
Trepanning Drilling
Helical Drilling
Welding
Marking and Engraving
Micro Processing
Advanced Processing
Optical Communications
Others
By End User
Telecommunications
Industrial
Semiconductor & Electronics
Memory
Microprocessors
Integrated Circuit
Commercial
Aerospace & Defense
Aerospace Industry
Missile Industry
Space Industry
Combat Vehicle Industry
Ammunition & Weapon Industry
Automotive
Medical
Research
Others
Oil & Gas
Iron & Steel
Tobacco
Glass
Wood
Retail
Plastic
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
K.
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Switzerland
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Laserax had launched inline laser marking and laser cleaning solutions which will solve the problem of various automobile manufacturers for marking of individual components so that they can be traced. This launch will help the manufacturers in marking the components which will benefit the company by expanding its customer base.
- In August 2018, Emerson had launched Rosemount CT4215 Food and Beverage leak detection system. It will ensure the safety and quality of the F7B products as well as will help in maximizing the overall production. It will detect any leaks in bottles or packets and will alert for it. This launch will benefit the company by expanding its customer’s base as well as expanding the product portfolio of the company.
Country Level Analysis
The Laser Technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Laser Technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Laser Technology Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Laser Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Laser Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Laser Technology market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
