Laser Marking Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2026

Laser marking or laser engraving is a process which is uses laser light so they can mark material using a fine spot diameter between 0.002 to 0.01. Laser marking machines for metals and non-metal units give permanent, quicker and precise marking and engraving alternatives. Laser marking device uses a variety of lasers to mark, etch and engrave numerous products and equipment for a variety of application. Different laser type such as diode, fiber, solid state and other are used. They are widely used in different industries such as automotive, machine tools, aerospace and others.

Global laser marking market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for custom marking & engraving and increasing automation across manufacturing sector are the factors for the growth of this market.

With the wide ranging Laser Marking market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via Laser Marking marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser marking market are IPG Photonics Corporation, ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH, Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG, Danaher., MAXSELL CURRENCY MACHINES, Videojet Technologies, Inc., LNA Laser Technology, A Tyden Group Company, Trotec Laser GmbH, Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH, FOBA, Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co,.Ltd, Lasea, TYKMA Electrox, Inc., Jinan Style Machinery Co.,Ltd, RMI Laser, Arihant Maxsell Technologies Private Limited., Agile Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd., Laserite Ltd, among others.

Segmentation : Global Laser Marking Market

By Laser Type

Fiber Laser

Diode Laser

Solid State Laser

Yag Laser

Neodymium Glass Laser

Thin Disk Layer

CO2 Laser

By Offering

Hardware

Laser

Optical Resonator

External Energy Source

Active Laser Medium

Controller

Filter

Rotatory Device

Galvanometer

Power Supply

Software

Services

By End- User

Machine Tools

Semiconductor & Electronics

Automotive

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Packaging

Others

Apparel & Clothing

Architecture & Designing

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Laserax announced the launch of their new inline laser marketing and laser cleaning solutions which will help the manufacturer to track their product from production to the assembly of the final product. Laserax’s field-tested solutions for laser marking, intended for optimum robustness, efficiency, reliability & security. Laserax’s laser technology specialists will assist customers to remove the burden of laser safety certification

In December 2017, Videojet announced the launch of their new Videojet 3640 CO2 laser solution which is specially designed to increase the speed of communication and data processing. This will help the customers to produce and code products on the production line faster. Also, the new Videojet 3640 produces the right finish for the required brand, producing the high quality codes. The main aim is to meet the rising demand of the customer for high performance lasers so they can improve speed

Country Level Analysis

The Laser Marking market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Laser Marking market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Laser Marking Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Laser Marking market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Laser Marking market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Laser Marking market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

