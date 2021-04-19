Laser Marking Market 2021 Research Reports, COVID-19 Impact, Growth and Analysis by Top Leaders | Forecast 2026
Laser Marking Market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period 2026
Laser marking or laser engraving is a process which is uses laser light so they can mark material using a fine spot diameter between 0.002 to 0.01. Laser marking machines for metals and non-metal units give permanent, quicker and precise marking and engraving alternatives. Laser marking device uses a variety of lasers to mark, etch and engrave numerous products and equipment for a variety of application. Different laser type such as diode, fiber, solid state and other are used. They are widely used in different industries such as automotive, machine tools, aerospace and others.
Global laser marking market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for custom marking & engraving and increasing automation across manufacturing sector are the factors for the growth of this market.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global laser marking market are IPG Photonics Corporation, ACSYS Lasertechnik GmbH, Panasonic Electric Works Europe AG, Danaher., MAXSELL CURRENCY MACHINES, Videojet Technologies, Inc., LNA Laser Technology, A Tyden Group Company, Trotec Laser GmbH, Rofin-Sinar Laser GmbH, FOBA, Wuhan HGLaser Engineering Co,.Ltd, Lasea, TYKMA Electrox, Inc., Jinan Style Machinery Co.,Ltd, RMI Laser, Arihant Maxsell Technologies Private Limited., Agile Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd., Laserite Ltd, among others.
Segmentation : Global Laser Marking Market
By Laser Type
Fiber Laser
Diode Laser
Solid State Laser
Yag Laser
Neodymium Glass Laser
Thin Disk Layer
CO2 Laser
By Offering
Hardware
Laser
Optical Resonator
External Energy Source
Active Laser Medium
Controller
Filter
Rotatory Device
Galvanometer
Power Supply
Software
Services
By End- User
Machine Tools
Semiconductor & Electronics
Automotive
Medical & Healthcare
Aerospace & Defence
Packaging
Others
Apparel & Clothing
Architecture & Designing
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, Laserax announced the launch of their new inline laser marketing and laser cleaning solutions which will help the manufacturer to track their product from production to the assembly of the final product. Laserax’s field-tested solutions for laser marking, intended for optimum robustness, efficiency, reliability & security. Laserax’s laser technology specialists will assist customers to remove the burden of laser safety certification
- In December 2017, Videojet announced the launch of their new Videojet 3640 CO2 laser solution which is specially designed to increase the speed of communication and data processing. This will help the customers to produce and code products on the production line faster. Also, the new Videojet 3640 produces the right finish for the required brand, producing the high quality codes. The main aim is to meet the rising demand of the customer for high performance lasers so they can improve speed
Country Level Analysis
The Laser Marking market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Laser Marking market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Laser Marking Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Laser Marking market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Laser Marking market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Laser Marking market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
