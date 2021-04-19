Lab Supplies Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Industry Trends and Forecast 2027

The Lab Supplies Market research reports help business or organization in every sphere of trade to take better decisions, to respond the toughest business questions and reduce the risk of failure. It gives details about market drivers and market restraints which can help businesses in guessing about reducing or increasing the production of particular product. A strong research methodology used here consists of data models that include market overview and guide, vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis.
Global lab supplies market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the recent rise of online purchasing trend of lab supplies and equipments, along with the need for developing effective therapeutics for chronic diseases.
Global Lab Supplies Market By Equipment (General Equipment, Support Equipment, Specialty Equipment, Analytical Equipment, Others), End-User (Academic Institutes, Clinical & Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Key Developments in the Market:
- In November 2018, John Barron_Reagecon announced that they had entered into a distribution agreement with “Beijing Thorigin”. The agreement has come into place for the distribution and after sales services of Reagecon products which will be supplied from Shanghai office of Reagecon. The recently expanded products portfolios which will be distributed to an expanded geographical area are aimed at life sciences applications, environmental and geology applications.
- In December 2017, Eurofins Scientific announced that they had completed the acquisition of EAG Laboratories. The acquisition was agreed at an approximate USD 780 million, this acquisition will expand the capabilities of Eurofins specifically in the materials and engineering sciences.
Leading Key Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global lab supplies market are PerkinElmer Inc.; VWR International, LLC; Thermo Fisher Scientific; WATERS; Merck & Co., Inc.; Danaher; Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.; Pace Analytical Services, LLC; Eppendorf AG; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Hettich Instruments; John Barron_Reagecon; Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Camlab Ltd; Bellco Glass; Eurofins Scientific; Medline Scientific Limited; DWK Life Sciences; VITLAB GmbH; Crystalgen, Inc.; SKS Science Products; Citotest Labware Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Elkay Laboratory Products; Pathtech and BRAND GMBH + CO KG.
