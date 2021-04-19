Iprodione Market 2021| Global Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional and Global Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Iprodione is basically used on crops affected by Botrytis bunch rot, Sclerotinia, Brown rot, and other fungal diseases in plants. It is primarily applied in a variety of crops, including fruit, ornamental trees, vegetables, scrubs, and on lawns. It is a contact fungicide that mainly inhibits the germination of fungal spores as well as blocks the growth of fungal mycelium. It is available in the market under the brand name called “Rovral” and “Chipco green” (both brands come under of Bayer CropScience). DevGen NV (a part of Syngenta) discovered that iprodione kills nematodes also filed for patent protection for those uses.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00015091/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The iprodione market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in fruit, ornamental trees, vegetables, shrubs, and lawns. Iprodione is utilized in formulations with various other fungicides, including thiabendazole & carbendazim. Moreover, iprodione is compatible with other pesticides. Iprodione is used on crops that are affected by Botrytis bunch rot, Sclerotinia Brown rot, and other fungal diseases in plants. The prime reason for the growing demand for fungicides & nematicides, especially iprodione, in China, India, along with southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand due to the rise in need for better yield to fulfill the rising food demand from the escalating population. Furthermore, countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and Israel are increasingly focusing on improving agriculture yield. Also, the U.S., along with European economies, are emphasizing on achieving maximum agriculture output utilizing the available arable land. All these factors are further creating a positive outlook for global agriculture, fertilizer, and fungicides industry, and contributing to the growth of the iprodione market. However, various rules and regulations on agrochemicals may hamper the growth of the iprodione market. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the chemical processing industry and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Iprodione Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the iprodione market with detailed market segmentation by tradename, application, distribution channel, and geography. The global iprodione market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading iprodione market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global iprodione market is segmented on the basis of tradename, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of tradename, the iprodione market is segmented into Chipco 26019, Kidan, DOP 500F, NRC 910, LFA 2043, Rovral, And Verisan. The iprodione market on the basis of the application is classified into fruit, ornamental trees, vegetables, scrubs, and lawns. On the basis of distribution channel, global iprodione market is bifurcated into offline and online.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global iprodione market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The iprodione market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the iprodione market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the iprodione market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global iprodione market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from iprodione market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for iprodione in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the iprodione market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the iprodione market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Bayer Cropscience AG

BASF SE

Dow AgroSciences

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Enviro Bio Chem

Nanjing Essence Fine-Chemical

Nulandis

Star Crop Science

Syngenta AG

Villa Crop Protection

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00015091/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com