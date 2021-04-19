IoT Insurance Market Registering Massive CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period 2026
IoT Insurance Market is expected a value of USD 324.94 billion by 2026
Internet of Things (IoT) insurance has transformed the insurance industry as it allows customer with range of products offering, accessing options. It enhances the customer relationships, gets a precise understanding about their customer along with their changing needs. Thus, as results improves the insurance model and grows the demand for new technologies related to it.
Global IoT Insurance Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 324.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. this rise in market value can be attributed to improvement in the insurance model as well as start-ups.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in IoT Insurance market are as Google Inc. (U.S.), Lemonade Inc. (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Zonoff Inc. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), LexisNexis (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Hippo Insurance(U.S.), Lemonade Inc.(U.S.) Microsoft inc. (US). Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland). Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(US), Allianz (Germany), Concirrus(UK), Genpact(US) and others.
Segmentation : Global IoT Insurance Market
By Type
Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance
Health Insurance
Life Insurance
Others
Warranty Insurance
Farmers Insurance
Cyber Insurance
Pet Insurance
Savings and Investments Insurance
Pension Insurance
By Application
Automotive and Transportation
Connected Cars
Fleet Management
Insurance Telematics
Stolen Vehicle Recovery
Supply Chain Optimization and Inventory Management
Logistic and Navigation
Home and Commercial Buildings
Connected Home
Security and Emergency
Proactive Loss Prevention
Life and Health
Patient Health Monitoring
Connected Healthcare
Lifestyle and Fitness Monitoring
Business and Enterprise
Profile Authentication and Verification
Business-Specific Risks and Fraud Mitigation
Workforce Management
Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines
Product Based Diagnostics
Warranty Management
Travel
Situational Awareness
Agriculture
Livestock Monitoring
Climate Monitoring and Forecasting
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019 Roost announced that they will be joining the IoT Insurance Observatory member group. Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carrier. Focus of this collaboration is to consider smart home one of the most relevant opportunities to leverage the IoT data within insurance.
- In sep 2018, Munich acquired Relayr. Relayr is Internet of Things (IoT) startup whose middleware platform is geared towards helping industrial companies unlock data insights from their existing machinery and production line. This acquisition will improve insurance claim of Munich Re
Country Level Analysis
The IoT Insurance market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the IoT Insurance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
IoT Insurance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT Insurance market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of IoT Insurance Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Insurance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Insurance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Insurance market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
