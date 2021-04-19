IoT Insurance Market Registering Massive CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period 2026

Internet of Things (IoT) insurance has transformed the insurance industry as it allows customer with range of products offering, accessing options. It enhances the customer relationships, gets a precise understanding about their customer along with their changing needs. Thus, as results improves the insurance model and grows the demand for new technologies related to it.

Global IoT Insurance Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 324.94 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 65.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. this rise in market value can be attributed to improvement in the insurance model as well as start-ups.

With the wide ranging IoT Insurance market report it becomes easy to focus on the data and realities of the industry which keeps the business on the right path. An influential business report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research performed by a team of industry experts. The market is also well analyzed on the basis of numerous regions. This report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of the development of the most remarkable market players. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities, and potential threats are offered via IoT Insurance marketing report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in IoT Insurance market are as Google Inc. (U.S.), Lemonade Inc. (U.S.) SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Zonoff Inc. (U.S.), Accenture PLC (Ireland), LexisNexis (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Hippo Insurance(U.S.), Lemonade Inc.(U.S.) Microsoft inc. (US). Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland). Berkshire Hathaway Inc.(US), Allianz (Germany), Concirrus(UK), Genpact(US) and others.

Segmentation : Global IoT Insurance Market

By Type

Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance

Health Insurance

Life Insurance

Others

Warranty Insurance

Farmers Insurance

Cyber Insurance

Pet Insurance

Savings and Investments Insurance

Pension Insurance

By Application

Automotive and Transportation

Connected Cars

Fleet Management

Insurance Telematics

Stolen Vehicle Recovery

Supply Chain Optimization and Inventory Management

Logistic and Navigation

Home and Commercial Buildings

Connected Home

Security and Emergency

Proactive Loss Prevention

Life and Health

Patient Health Monitoring

Connected Healthcare

Lifestyle and Fitness Monitoring

Business and Enterprise

Profile Authentication and Verification

Business-Specific Risks and Fraud Mitigation

Workforce Management

Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines

Product Based Diagnostics

Warranty Management

Travel

Situational Awareness

Agriculture

Livestock Monitoring

Climate Monitoring and Forecasting

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019 Roost announced that they will be joining the IoT Insurance Observatory member group. Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carrier. Focus of this collaboration is to consider smart home one of the most relevant opportunities to leverage the IoT data within insurance.

In sep 2018, Munich acquired Relayr. Relayr is Internet of Things (IoT) startup whose middleware platform is geared towards helping industrial companies unlock data insights from their existing machinery and production line. This acquisition will improve insurance claim of Munich Re

Country Level Analysis

The IoT Insurance market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the IoT Insurance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

IoT Insurance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to IoT Insurance market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of IoT Insurance Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on IoT Insurance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the IoT Insurance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in IoT Insurance market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

