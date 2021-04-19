Interactive kiosk Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Business Opportunities, Strategies, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2027

Interactive kiosk is a system designed for public to allow transactions and to deliver information. Numerous enterprises have install interactive kiosk to decrease operational cost and increase customer loyalty. Interactive kiosk comprises of a display screen and a computer. They are valuable and having applications in various industries such as retail, healthcare, travel, banking and financial services.

Interactive kiosk market is expected to reach at USD 45.7 billion by 2027, with market growth at a rate of CAGR 7.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Innovations in touch screen display and glass technology, enhanced applications other than conventional ones and lower investment cost than traditional outlets are the factors driving the growth of the market.

Demand for shopping without the need for interacting with sales representatives is driving the growth of the market. Growth of organized retail sectors in the rural areas has also led to the rise in deployment of self-service systems. Usage of interactive self-service kiosks in field of service and product delivery has helped the business to offer their clients customized plans in lower delivery cost. With the help of technology advancement these solutions have developed itself and targeted a large role to engage customers as compared to their primary role of customer service. As these systems has also enabled companies in various industries to upsell and cross-sell their products and services.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the interactive kiosk market report are Embross, NCR Corporation, Slabb, Inc., Source Technologies LLC, ADVANCED KIOSKS, IER, REDYREF, Meridian Kiosks, Advanced Co. LTD., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, KIOSK Information Systems, Zebra Technologies Corp., NEXCOM International Co. Ltd., Olea Kiosks Inc., FrankMayer And Associates, INC., lilitab, LLC, Acante solutions limited, ZIVELO, Inc., Intuiface, Aila Technologies, Inc., DynaTouch, Peerless-AV., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Interactive kiosk Market

Interactive kiosk market is segmented on the basis of component, type, location, panel size and end-use. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis component, the interactive kiosk market is segmented into hardware, software and service.

On the basis of type, the interactive kiosk market is segmented into automated teller machine, retail self-checkout, self-service and vending.

On the basis of location, the interactive kiosk market is segmented into indoor and outdoor.

On the basis of panel size, the interactive kiosk market is segmented into 17”-32” and above 32”

Based on end-use, the interactive kiosk market is segmented into BFSI, retail, food and beverages, healthcare, government, travel and tourism and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Interactive kiosk market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Interactive kiosk market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Interactive kiosk market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Interactive kiosk market.

Major Highlights of Interactive kiosk Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Interactive kiosk market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Interactive kiosk market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Interactive kiosk market.

