Insect Protein Market Pricing Model, Customized Section, Future Demand, Trends, Opportunities by 2027

The latest research report on Insect Protein Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Insect Protein market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report.

The attention on the overwhelming players Aspire Food Group, Entomo Farms, PROTIX, Ÿnsect, Seek Food, Thailand Unique, Haocheng Mealworms Inc., BIOFLYTECH, Entobel, AgriProtein, EnviroFlight, LLC, Innovafeed, Hexafly, Insectum, Entocycle, Chapul Cricket Protein, nextProtein, Enterra Feed Corporation, Beta Hatch, Protifly, Protenga Pte Ltd and Global Bugs among other domestic and global players.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Insect Protein Market

Insect protein market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 24.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 2,067,993.62 thousand by 2027. Insect protein market is dominating in the market due to due to high consumption of insect derived food since the ancient time and presence of large livestock population that is fed with insect protein products.

The wide availability of insects has prompted the manufacturers to commercialize the insect farming and process protein from it. Some of the widely available edible insects include crickets, bamboo worm, bagworm, flies, earthworm, beetles, and ants, wasps that are driving the demand for insect protein and their application in insect protein market. The different regulations in different countries and lack of proper processing and rearing guidelines are expected to restrict the growth of the insect protein market.

There is standard processing procedure for livestock but there are none for the insects, thus, this provide huge opportunity to the manufacturers to device a technology or equipment that can help in the processing of the insect with standard protocol in the insect protein market. The consumption of insect protein by a person having arthropod allergies might results in cross reaction or sensitivity. Additionally, frequent exposure to insect during farming or breeding may also lead to contact allergy in individual which is one of the major challenge faced by the manufacturing firm in the insect protein market.

By Insect Type (Beetles, Caterpillars, Bees, Wasps & Ants, Grasshoppers, Locusts, Crickets, True Bugs, Black Soldier Flies, Cicadas, Leafhoppers, Plant Hoppers, Scale Insects, Termites, Dragonflies, Flies, Mealworms and Others),

Application (Food & Beverage, Feed, and Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics),

Distribution Channels (Direct and Indirect)

Global Insect Protein Market Country Level Analysis

Insect protein market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, insect type, application, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in insect protein market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

In Asia-Pacific insect protein market is dominating in China due to the high consumption of insect derived food and is the largest overall population that rely on insect protein due to their higher energy content. In North America, the market is dominating in the U.S. due to the highest number of manufacturing units in the region due to wide consumer demand of high protein and vitamin content protein products in their diet. In Europe, the market is dominating in the U.K., as to European Union approval of utilizing of insect protein the fish and swine feed products.

Rising Consumption of Powdered Form of Insect Protein due to Adhesion Properties

Insect protein market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in industry with sales, components sales, impact of technological development in insect protein and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the Insect protein market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

For instance,

In December 2019, AgriProtein opened a new R&D centre and project management office (PMO) in Singapore to expand its footprint in Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, In June 2019, InnovaFeed partnered with Cargill (US) to develop new innovative fish feed products for a sustainable aquaculture.

In May 2019, Beneto Foods launched Beneto’s High Protein Pasta that contains 40% protein and is available in tomato, cep, curry, and choco-cinnamon flavour to attract consumer towards insect protein.

