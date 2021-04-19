Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market is forecast to reach USD 28.03 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Immediate diagnosis of infectious disease is the present need of the time due to evolving pathogens and increasing the occurrence rate of hospital-acquired infections. Government of various nations has been emphasizing on rapid diagnosis of infectious disease as a strategic priority like in the U.S. The global COVID-19 pandemic is another mentionable crucial factor that is boosting the demand for laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents.

The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Infectious Disease Diagnostics industry.

Key companies in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biomérieux SA, Diasorin, Danaher Corporation, Meridian Bioscience, Luminex, Roche Diagnostics, and Siemens AG.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Infectious Disease Diagnostics market on the basis of Product Type, Technology, Disease Type, End-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments & analyzers

Software & services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Traditional diagnostic technique

Molecular diagnostic technique

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hepatitis

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Chlamydia Trachomatis Genital Infection and Gonorrhea (CT/NG)

Influenza

Human Papillomavirus

Others

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reference Laboratories

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Academic/Research Institutes

Physician Offices

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.

Major Points Covered in the Report:

The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.

It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.

The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.

Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.

SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market during the forecast period? Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market? What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market? What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market? Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years? How competitive is the landscape of the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market currently as well as ahead? What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Infectious Disease Diagnostics market? How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market? Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?

