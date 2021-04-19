Industrial Machinery Repair/ Aftermarket Services Market by 2027; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services include repair, replacement, or refurnish damaged and old machinery

Repair and aftermarket services are provided by professional engineers. Industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services are availed to upgrade, customize, repair, and maintain machinery such as lathes and hydraulic machines

Certain parts of an industrial machine require repair and maintenance according to a maintenance schedule.

Key Drivers Global Industrial Machinery Repair/Aftermarket Services Market

Rise in demand for increasing asset utilization in manufacturing industries and plants is projected to boost the industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services market in the near future.

Furthermore, increase in revenue from aftersales service or parts from organizations is further expected to drive the market in the near future.

Rise in demand for optimization of costs at same service level, from various organizations, is projected to boost the market in the near future.

Surge in demand for optimization of design of machinery, enhancement of efficiency, and reduction of machine downtime are major factors that are anticipated to drive the demand for industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services globally.

Organizations need to search for industrial machinery repair and aftermarket services that have the potential to target their customers and improve their return on investment (ROI) in order to increase machinery reliability and reduce the risk and downtime of machinery. Development in digital twins, such as Industry 4.0, is anticipated to offer new opportunities to the industrial machinery repair and aftermarket services market in the near future.

Limited service capability hampers industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services market

Limited services offered by service providing companies is a major factor that is anticipated to hamper the industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services market.

However, some service providers are unable to find and recognize customer needs, which in turn is anticipated to hinder the demand for industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services.

Asia Pacific to Hold a Major Share of Global Industrial Machinery Repair/Aftermarket Services Market

Asia Pacific is a leading market of industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries account for more than 50% share of the market for industrial machinery repair and aftermarket services in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rapid economic development, globalization, and increasing demand for industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services in the region.

The industrial machinery repair/aftermarket services market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. This can be attributed to increasing investments in construction and automotive industries in the region.

Global Industrial Machinery Repair/Aftermarket Services Market – Competitive Landscape

PSI Repair Services, Inc.

Established in 1967, PSI Repair Services, Inc. is based in Livonia, Michigan, U.S. The company provides repair services, engineering services, and surplus services. It also offers ball screw repair, electronic repair, printed circuit board repair, hydraulic repair, motion control repair, process control repair, robotic repair, servo valve repair, spindle repair, vacuum pump repair, and wind turbine parts repair services. PSI Repair Services, Inc. caters to diverse industries including automotive, aerospace, defense/military, food and beverage, healthcare, public transportation, semiconductor, and energy.

Advanced Technology Services, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Advanced Technology Services, Inc. is presently based in Oakhurst, New Jersey, U.S. Advanced Technology Services, Inc. provides maintenance and repair services of machinery to organizations across the globe. It serves several industries such as automotive, aerospace, building products, paper & pulp, heavy equipment, consumer packaged goods, and tire & rubber. The company provides calibration, testing, disaster recovery, preventive maintenance, technical training, depot, service desk management, and client computing services.

Astro Machine Works, Inc.

Established in 1984, Astro Machine Works, Inc.is currently based in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, U.S. The company engages in the manufacture and development of automation equipment, custom machinery, machined parts, fabricated and assembled components. It offers diverse services including reverse engineering, welding and metal fabrication, and panel wiring, and control systems building, as well as machine repair, rebuilding, and refurbishment.

