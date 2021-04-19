Increasing demand for rubber across various industries driving growth of anti-scorching agents market

Anti-Scorching agents Market: Introduction

Anti-scorching agents control scorch in the sulphur vulcanization process, which results in improved performance through higher processing and curing temperatures, as well as single-stage mixing. These agents are used in the sulphur vulcanization of various rubbers including natural rubber, styrene butadiene rubber, nitrile rubber, butyl rubber, etc.

Automotive, building & construction, and aerospace industries adopt natural and synthetic rubbers on a large scale, which pushes the usage of anti-scorching agents for scorch control, presenting a number of benefits in the overall rubber quality. The global anti-scorching agents market is expected to register a lower single digit CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Increasing demand for rubber across various application industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, etc., is ensuring lucrative opportunities for manufacturers of anti-scorching agents. Furthermore, advanced product offerings from key market players along with a number of mergers & acquisitions have been driving the growth of the anti-scorching agents market.

Increasing Demand for Rubber across Various Industries Driving the Growth of the Anti-Scorching Agents Market

There’s high demand for anti-scorching agents for the vulcanization of various rubbers, including natural rubber, styrene butadiene rubber, etc. Industries such as automotive, electronics, and aerospace, portray huge demand for rubbers, which, in turn, is creating a wide adoption base for anti-scorching agents.

According to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC), the global total natural rubber production in the first fourth months of 2019 totaled to 4.16 million tonnes.

Such high rubber production would give push to the vulcanization process and there, anti-scorching agents would come into play for scorch control purposes. Furthermore, rising application industries for rubber such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics, are also fueling the global anti-scorching agents market growth till 2029.

The total cars and commercial vehicle production in 2016 was recorded to be around 72.1 million that further escalated up to 73.4 million in 2017, according to OICA (International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers), Paris. Automotive has been identified as one of the most wide application industries of rubber that further drives the anti-scorching agents market growth over the forecast period.

Anti-Scorching Agents Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional spilt, the global anti-scorching agents market covers six major regions that include North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Among the above-mentioned regions, South Asia & Oceania is expected to contribute majority of the market share in 2019 in terms of volume, owing to the high adoption of anti-scorching agents across the rubber industry.

Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, etc., are some of the top rubber producing countries in the world. In addition, increasing demand for rubber across the automotive industry also tends to drive the rubber output of the region. Moreover, India has been identified as one of the key emerging markets under the anti-scorching agents industry.

Further, North America follows South Asia & Oceania in 2019 in terms of anti-scorching agents consumption. Moreover, Middle East & Africa region is expected to contribute a substantial market share in 2019 in terms of volume. Latin America managed to hold a nominal share in the anti-scorching agents consumption in 2019.

Key Players in the Anti-Scorching Agents Market

Prominent players in the global anti-scorching agents market are LANXESS AG, Shanghai Shangyi Chemical Technology Company, Wealth Ocean, Nanjing Union Rubber Chemical, JIM Chemical Ind. Pvt. Ltd., etc. The anti-scorching agents market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the anti-scorching agents market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The anti-scorching agents market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geography and application.

