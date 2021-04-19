High demand from pharmaceutical and dye & pigment industries anticipated to drive growth of acid anhydrides market

Rising disposable incomes and significantly increasing end-use industries in emerging economies such as China and India, will escalate the demand for acid anhydrides across the globe. An acid anhydride refers to an acidic oxide, an oxide that reacts with water to form an oxyacid, or with a base to form a salt. An acid anhydride is a compound with the functional group R(CO)O(CO)R’.

Organic acid anhydrides often form when one equivalent of water is removed from two equivalents of an organic acid in a dehydration reaction. There is a massive demand from East Asia and South Asia as countries such as India and China are leading consumers of acid anhydrides. Leading players in the global market are engaged in enhancing the quality of acid anhydrides to maintain their supremacy in the worldwide market

High Demand from Pharmaceutical and Dye & Pigment Industries

The global pharmaceutical industry is on the rise owing to changing consumer lifestyles as well as increasing spending power and disposable incomes of consumers. This drives the demand for a number of pharmaceutical ingredients of which, acid anhydride is a part.

Furthermore, the rising applications in pesticides and herbicides is a key factor anticipated to drive the growth of the acid anhydrides market. With growing population, the need for high yield crop technologies is very crucial. Better crop yields require the use of efficient pesticides and herbicides, which escalates the demand for acid anhydride in the forecast period.

Rising outputs have led to industry growths in line with that of the global GDP, further driving the demand growth for acid anhydride. The increasing usage of chemical intermediates and chain stoppers in polymer and rubber manufacturing also fuels the growth of the global acid anhydride market in the forecast period.

Urbanization has a substantial impact on lifestyle and spending the population uses it as a status symbol and demand for varieties and advanced models.

Plasticizers are abundantly used in all types of industries to come up with high-performance products this, indirectly raises the need for plasticizers in the industrial sector, and will positively influence the growth of the global acid anhydrides market in the forecast period.

End-user industries, especially pharmaceutical and agricultural sectors, undertake several marketing activities to promote and sell their products.

Acid anhydrides are used in their products for providing high-quality performance. Companies promote their products by broadcasting properties, qualities, and usage which escalate the demand acid anhydrides across end-use industries.

Acid Anhydrides Market Regional Outlook

Geographically, the acid anhydrides market has been categorized into seven prominent regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to be the largest consumer in the global acid anhydride market. The region is driven by rapidly increasing pharmaceutical, automotive, and agriculture industries.

East Asia is expected to be the second largest region in the global acid anhydrides market. The rapid industrialization and increasing construction activities are escalating the growth of the acid anhydrides market. The significant growth in end-use industries in emerging economies such as China and India, is anticipate to propel the consumption of acid anhydrides. Latin America and Middle East & Africa showcase significant growth due to rise in construction activities in respective regions.

Acid Anhydrides Market Key Players

Key companies in the market of acid anhydrides are focusing on increasing their R&D activities, which help them to enhance their market presence and to maintain supremacy in the global acid anhydrides market. Key players in the acid anhydrides market are mentioned below-

BASF SE

DowDuPont Chemical Company

Solvay S.A.

Akzo Nobel N.V

Huntsman International LLC

LANXESS

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

SABIC

HaiShun Chemical Co. ltd

