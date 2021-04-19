Helicopter Blades Market: Growth Analysis & Forecast till 2022

Global Helicopter Blades Market Forecast:

The Helicopter Blades Market was valued at US$ 1,212.5 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years to reach US$ 1,568.4 million in 2022. The Helicopter Blades Market growth depends upon numerous factors which have direct or indirect impact on the demand. Our report has the summary of such factors derived using SWOT, PEST, industry life cycle and supply chain analysis. These methods help in analysing the strength of the companies and identify gaps as well as opportunities to lay out a successful roadmap which leads to higher profitability.

Some linchpins in the market are:

Airbus Helicopters (formerly Eurocopter Group)

Bell Helicopter

Boeing Helicopter

Carson Helicopters, Inc.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Kaman Aerosystems

Robinson Helicopter Company

Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Van Horn Aviation

Helicopter Blades Market Segmentation:

The report segments based upon demographics, geographics, benefits and volume etc, has different driving factors and identifies the most-attractive segments and sub-segments. Helicopter Blades Market segmentation will not only help marketers to be more efficient in terms of time, money and other resources but also allows companies to learn about their target audience so that they can tailor campaigns and increase market share and revenue.

COVID-19 IMPACT Analysis on Helicopter Blades Market

Based on regions, North America is expected to remain the largest market for global aerospace & defense fluid conveyance systems over the next five years. The region is the manufacturing capital of the aerospace & defense industry with the presence of several major players, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Bombardier and the presence of major fluid conveyance manufacturers. Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth, driven by the commencement of commercial and regional aircraft manufacturing in China and Japan, the introduction of offset policy, and increasing defense spending.

Note: This report will be refreshed to consolidate the effect of COVID-19, available for the time of 2017 to 2022.

Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to remain the largest and fastest-growing market for helicopter blades market during the forecast period. The region is the manufacturing capital of the helicopter industry with the presence of Airbus Helicopters, Agusta Westland, and Russian Helicopters. All the major helicopter manufacturers are producing blades in Europe only.

