Global Respiratory Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation, Key Insights,Drivers, Competitive Landscape,Forecast To 2027||Players-GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Respiratory antiviral drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the respiratory viral infection worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The market competitors currently working on the respiratory antiviral drugs and the major players includes are BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., GlaxoSmithKline plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Nabriva Therapeutics plc, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Kadmon Holdings, Inc., and Bausch Health among others.

Global Respiratory Antiviral Drugs Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of the respiratory viral infection worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Growing cases of pneumonia and other disease drives the respiratory antiviral drugs market. Respiratory viral infection occurs due to acute pharyngitis, common cold, smoking and disease state such as lungs & heart problems which, also boosts up the respiratory antiviral drugs market growth. Moreover, increased prevalence of respiratory viral infections in infants and advances in technologies will also enhance the growth of respiratory antiviral drugs market.

Global Respiratory Antiviral Drugs Market Restraints:

However, less availability of safe and effective antiviral drugs in market and lack of disease awareness in the developing countries may hamper the global respiratory antiviral drugs market.

Global Respiratory Antiviral Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

Respiratory antiviral drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, drug class, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of disease type, the respiratory antiviral drugs market is segmented into pneumonia, influenza, bronchiolitis, upper respiratory tract infection and others

On the basis of drug class, the respiratory antiviral drugs market is segmented into neuraminidase inhibitors, cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor, adamantanes target and others

Route of administration segment of respiratory antiviral drugs market is segmented into oral, parenteral and others

On the basis of end-users, the respiratory antiviral drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, respiratory antiviral drugs market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others

