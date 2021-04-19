Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market Break Up Material Type, Technology, Application and Region by 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Nonwoven Fabrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global nonwoven fabrics market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Non-woven fabrics refer to cohesive fabric-like textiles produced by arranging the fibers together using heat, chemicals, or pressure. Some of the commonly used manufacturing methods include fiber entanglement, and chemical and thermal bonding of materials, such as olefin, polyester, rayon, etc. Compared to conventional woven fabrics, such as cotton, linen, wool and silk, non-woven fabrics are lighter and do not require weaving or knitting for manufacturing interlinings, insulation and protective suits, industrial clothing, chemical protection suits, footwear components, etc. As a result, they are extensively adopted across various industries, such as personal care & hygiene, automotive, healthcare, building & construction.

Get a PDF sample of this report for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nonwoven-fabrics-market/requestsample

Rapid expansion of the textile industry across the globe is primarily creating a favorable market outlook. Furthermore, due to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, there has been a rising demand for non-woven hygiene products, such as PPE kits, for providing protection against coronavirus infection, particularly across the healthcare sector. In line with this, the widespread adoption of these fabrics to produce lightweight automotive components also contributes to the growth of the market. Moreover, numerous product innovations, such as smart non-woven fabrics and blast-resistant curtains, will continue to drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global nonwoven fabrics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, material type, technology and application.

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/nonwoven-fabrics-market

Breakup by Material Type:

Polyester

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Rayon

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Spun Bond

Wet Laid

Dry Laid

Others

Breakup by Application:

Personal Care and Hygiene

Filtration

Automotive

Healthcare

Building and Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ahlstrom-Munksjö Oyj, Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fitesa S.A. and Affiliates (Petropar SA), Freudenberg Performance Materials SE & Co. KG, Johns Manville Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway), Kimberly-Clark Corporation, PFNonwovens Czech s.r.o. (PFNonwovens Holding s.r.o), Suominen Oyj, Toray Industries Inc. and TWE GmbH & Co. KG.

Browse Related Reports:

Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cold-gas-spray-coating-market

Polyester Hot Melt Adhesives Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyester-hot-melt-adhesives-market

Expanded Polystyrene Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/expanded-polystyrene-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.