Global Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market Share, Size, Structure, Demands, Challenges and Opportunities by 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global multiple sclerosis therapies market experienced moderate growth during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a severe inflammatory immune-mediated condition that may cause axonal transection, demyelination and neurodegeneration of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Some of the commonly used therapies to treat MS include oral and infused medicines, administration of injectables, antidepressants, muscle relaxants and physical therapy. Multiple sclerosis therapies help in managing the symptoms to reduce the frequency of the relapses and control the heart rate and blood pressure of the patient.

The growing prevalence of primary-progressive multiple sclerosis, secondary-progressive multiple sclerosis, and progressive-relapsing multiple sclerosis across the globe is primarily driving the demand for MS therapies. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population, who are more prone to multiple sclerosis, is also providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, the healthcare providers are widely utilizing immunosuppressants that control autoimmune attacks and lower relapses among patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, such as the development of innovative monoclonal bodies, immunosuppressants, immunomodulators, and interferons for the effective treatment of multiple sclerosis, are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, governments of several countries are launching campaigns to spread awareness regarding the available treatment alternatives among the masses, which is expected to further propel the market in the coming years.

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the multiple sclerosis therapies market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbvie Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Biogen Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The report has segmented the global multiple sclerosis therapies market on the basis of drug, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Drug:

Immunomodulators Copaxone Avonex/Plegridy Gilneya Tysabri Betaseron/Extavia Tecifidera Rebif Ampyra

Immunosuppressants Aubagio Lemtrada Ocrelizumab Zinbryta



Breakup by Drug Type:

Biologic Drugs

Small Molecule Drugs

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Intravenous

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

