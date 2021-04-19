Global Healthcare CRM Market Growth Study 2021-2028||Players-Healthgrades, and Infor, Inc., salesforce.com, Siemens Healthineers, Amdocs Ltd., Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

The healthcare CRM market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 9.78% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 22,271.67 billion by 2028. The growing need of virtual care will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare CRM market.

The persuasive Healthcare CRM market research report identifies, estimates, and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities in the market. Businesses get an idea about complete background analysis of the Healthcare IT industry which includes an assessment of the parental market. The research and analysis carried out in this marketing report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Moreover, universal Healthcare CRM market report puts light on various strategies that are used by key players of the market.

The major players covered in the healthcare CRM market report are SAP SE, Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Influence Health, SugarCRM, Accenture, Healthgrades, and Infor, Inc., salesforce.com, Siemens Healthineers, Amdocs Ltd., Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., NetSuite, Cerner, Influence Health, Inc., Keona Health, hc1; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Healthcare CRM Market Drivers:

The growing need of virtual care will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare CRM market.

Healthcare CRM are utilized to collect huge volume of their patient’s data from multiple sources. In order to enhance sales, services, and marketing activities, and to achieve better ROI; the healthcare companies are increasingly using CRM solutions. CRM permits the interaction between patients and healthcare organizations and acts as a catalyst in the procedure of communication and care delivery.

The rise in the demand of virtual care, home care, disease monitoring, and mobile monitoring functions by patients are one of the major factors that are expected to propel the growth of the healthcare CRM market in the forecast period. However, issues related to data security are most likely expected to hamper the growth of the healthcare CRM market.

Global Healthcare CRM Market Restraints:

Also, high expenditure and complication of CRM application, moreover, the increasing of technological developments in restructuring healthcare database and swift economic advancement are factors most likely to contribute to new opportunities for growth of the healthcare CRM market in the near future.

Despite that, integration challenges is most likely to be posed as one of the challenges for the growth of the healthcare CRM market in the forecast period.

Global Healthcare CRM Market Scope and Market Size

The healthcare CRM market is segmented on the basis of type, component, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on the type, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into operational CRM, analytical CRM and collaborative CRM.

Based on the component, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into software and service.

Based on the mode of delivery (cloud-based and on premise.

Based on the application, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into communication module, patient management, task management, report module.

Based on the end user, the healthcare CRM market is segmented into healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in healthcare CRM Market

8 healthcare CRM Market, By Service

9 healthcare CRM Market, By Deployment Type

10 healthcare CRM Market, By Organization Size

11 healthcare CRM Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

