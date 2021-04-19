Global Digital Payment Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Digital Payment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global digital payment market grew at a CAGR of around 20.3% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-payment-market/requestsample

Digital payment or electronic payment is a convenient and secured payment method of sending or receiving money electronically or over-the-internet. It is more reliable and safer than conventional cash transactions by providing secured payment gateways and direct transactions with the banks. Furthermore, digital payments are easily traceable as details of the payments are stored in a merchant-specific database. Both merchants and customers have access to the payment information to avoid ambivalence and confusion while tracking payments.

The global digital payment market is currently driven by high internet connectivity and increasing rising penetration of Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based devices. In line with this, the governments across various countries are undertaking numerous initiatives to promote and support digital payment as it helps them to restrain tax frauds and maintain money trails. Furthermore, the emergence of e-commerce platforms, along with the integration of digital payments with several advanced technologies, such as blockchain, machine learning, Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc., is also propelling the digital payment market growth. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in early 2020, had resulted in a rapid shift towards digital payment solutions to mitigate the risk of coronavirus infection in cash-based transactions requiring human interaction.

Digital Payment Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global digital payment market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Adyen N.V.

Apple Inc.

Paypal Holdings Inc.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

com Inc.

American Express Company

Fiserv Inc.

Mastercard Incorporated

Novetti Group Limited

Stripe Inc.

Total System Services Inc.

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG.

The report has segmented the global digital payment market on the basis of component, payment mode, deployment type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Application Program Interface Payment Gateway Payment Processing Payment Security and Fraud Management Transaction Risk Management Others

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by Payment Mode:

Bank Cards

Digital Currencies

Digital Wallets

Net Banking

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-payment-market

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Browse Related Report:

E-Coli Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/e-coli-testing-market

Seed Protein Supplements Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/seed-protein-supplements-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800