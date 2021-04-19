Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global data analytics outsourcing market is currently witnessing double-digit growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Data analytics outsourcing is a cooperation model wherein a company relies on third-party applications and vendors for analyzing data. It increases the flexibility of an organization and enables them to use updated tools and services for their data. It also assists in obtaining actionable insights from large amounts of data. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in different industries, such as retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Increasing digitalization and the growing utilization of cloud-computing services represent one of the significant factors driving the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for specialized analytical tools, along with technological advancements like the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), is strengthening the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market. Furthermore, the increasing use of social media platforms is offering lucrative opportunities to organizations for understanding user behavior and market trends. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the market growth.

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global data analytics outsourcing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accenture

Capgemini

Fractal Analytics Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

IBM

Mu Sigma Inc.?

Electrifai LLC

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Trianz

Wipro

ZS Associates Inc.

Breakup by Type:

Breakup by Type:

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Breakup by Application:

Sales Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Finance and Risk Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Others

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Services

Breakup by Vertical:

Retail?

Automotive?

Manufacturing?

BFSI?

IT and Telecom?

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

