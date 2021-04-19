Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2025
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global data analytics outsourcing market is currently witnessing double-digit growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Data analytics outsourcing is a cooperation model wherein a company relies on third-party applications and vendors for analyzing data. It increases the flexibility of an organization and enables them to use updated tools and services for their data. It also assists in obtaining actionable insights from large amounts of data. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in different industries, such as retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).
Increasing digitalization and the growing utilization of cloud-computing services represent one of the significant factors driving the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for specialized analytical tools, along with technological advancements like the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), is strengthening the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market. Furthermore, the increasing use of social media platforms is offering lucrative opportunities to organizations for understanding user behavior and market trends. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the market growth.
Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the global data analytics outsourcing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Accenture
- Capgemini
- Fractal Analytics Inc.
- Genpact Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- IBM
- Mu Sigma Inc.?
- Electrifai LLC
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Trianz
- Wipro
- ZS Associates Inc.
The report has segmented the global brushless dc motors market on the basis of type, application, component, vertical and region.
Breakup by Type:
- Descriptive
- Predictive
- Prescriptive
Breakup by Application:
- Sales Analytics
- Marketing Analytics
- Finance and Risk Analytics
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Others
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Services
Breakup by Vertical:
- Retail?
- Automotive?
- Manufacturing?
- BFSI?
- IT and Telecom?
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
