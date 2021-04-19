Technology

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2025

Photo of Elena Anderson Elena AndersonApril 19, 2021
1

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global data analytics outsourcing market is currently witnessing double-digit growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Data analytics outsourcing is a cooperation model wherein a company relies on third-party applications and vendors for analyzing data. It increases the flexibility of an organization and enables them to use updated tools and services for their data. It also assists in obtaining actionable insights from large amounts of data. Consequently, it finds extensive applications in different industries, such as retail, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

Increasing digitalization and the growing utilization of cloud-computing services represent one of the significant factors driving the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for specialized analytical tools, along with technological advancements like the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT), is strengthening the growth of the data analytics outsourcing market. Furthermore, the increasing use of social media platforms is offering lucrative opportunities to organizations for understanding user behavior and market trends. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the market growth.

Get a PDF sample of this report for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-analytics-outsourcing-market/requestsample

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global data analytics outsourcing market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

  • Accenture
  • Capgemini
  • Fractal Analytics Inc.
  • Genpact Ltd.
  • Infosys Ltd.
  • IBM
  • Mu Sigma Inc.?
  • Electrifai LLC
  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
  • Trianz
  • Wipro
  • ZS Associates Inc.

The report has segmented the global brushless dc motors market on the basis of type, application, component, vertical and region.

Breakup by Type:

  • Descriptive
  • Predictive
  • Prescriptive

Breakup by Application:

  • Sales Analytics
  • Marketing Analytics
  • Finance and Risk Analytics
  • Supply Chain Analytics
  • Others

Breakup by Component:

  • Solutions
  • Services

Breakup by Vertical:

  • Retail?
  • Automotive?
  • Manufacturing?
  • BFSI?
  • IT and Telecom?
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Explore full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-analytics-outsourcing-market

Key highlights of the report:                 

  • Market Performance (2014-2019)
  • Market Outlook (2020-2025)
  • Market Trends
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Structure of the Global Market
  • Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Mobile Security Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-security-market

Security Appliances Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-appliances-market

Aviation Cyber Security Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aviation-cyber-security-market

Anti-Jamming Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anti-jamming-market

About Us                                                        

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Tags
Photo of Elena Anderson Elena AndersonApril 19, 2021
1
Photo of Elena Anderson

Elena Anderson

9+ years in chemical & material has made Elena more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Global Digital Payment Market Size, Growth, Scope, Structure, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

April 19, 2021

Global Brushless DC Motors Market Share, Trends, Growth, Sales, Demand, Revenue, Size, Forecast and COVID-19 Impacts to 2021-2026

April 19, 2021

Global Video Analytics Market Scope, Share, Key Driver, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

April 19, 2021

Global Organic and Natural Pet Food Market Segmentation by Analytics Type, System, End-user, Region by 2026

April 19, 2021
Back to top button