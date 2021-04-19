Global Contact Cements Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027
This latest Contact Cements report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Contact cements, also known as contact adhesives, belonging to special adhesives, which are coated on two adherend surfaces and bond two coated surfaces through contacting with each other.
Competitive Players
The Contact Cements market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:
H.B. FULLER
ITW
K-FLEX
ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS
Permoseal
Lushi Chemical
Genkem
Tonsan Adhesive
PLYFIT INDUSTRIES
Newstar Adhesives
James Walker
Permatex
Jowat
Gleihow New Materials
Wilsonart
Evergain Adhesive
Bostik
Eastman Chemical
UHU
Bison
CRC
3M
Jindun Chemical
Sika
Henkel
Contact Cements Application Abstract
The Contact Cements is commonly used into:
Construction
Shoes
Transportation
Others
On the basis of products, the various types include:
CR
SBS
Others
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Contact Cements Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Contact Cements Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Contact Cements Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Contact Cements Market in Major Countries
7 North America Contact Cements Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Contact Cements Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Contact Cements Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Contact Cements Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Contact Cements manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Contact Cements
Contact Cements industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Contact Cements industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key questions answered in the report
What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?
What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?
How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?
What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?
