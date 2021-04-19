Global Contact Cements Market Insights Report, Forecast to 2027

This latest Contact Cements report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Contact cements, also known as contact adhesives, belonging to special adhesives, which are coated on two adherend surfaces and bond two coated surfaces through contacting with each other.

Competitive Players

The Contact Cements market is full of competition due to the presence of many large and small companies and local manufacturers. The leading vendors in the market are:

H.B. FULLER

ITW

K-FLEX

ROYAL ADHESIVES & SEALANTS

Permoseal

Lushi Chemical

Genkem

Tonsan Adhesive

PLYFIT INDUSTRIES

Newstar Adhesives

James Walker

Permatex

Jowat

Gleihow New Materials

Wilsonart

Evergain Adhesive

Bostik

Eastman Chemical

UHU

Bison

CRC

3M

Jindun Chemical

Sika

Henkel

Contact Cements Application Abstract

The Contact Cements is commonly used into:

Construction

Shoes

Transportation

Others

On the basis of products, the various types include:

CR

SBS

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Contact Cements Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Contact Cements Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Contact Cements Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Contact Cements Market in Major Countries

7 North America Contact Cements Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Contact Cements Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Contact Cements Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Contact Cements Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Key Stakeholders

Contact Cements manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Contact Cements

Contact Cements industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Contact Cements industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

